Catching up with ... Ryan Larson

When Braham native Ryan Larson entered the transfer portal following his graduation from Wofford University last spring, he knew he wanted to stay in the Palmetto State. Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility made available to him due to the COVID-19-shortened season of 2019-20, Larson decided to enroll at the College of Charleston.

“There was a lot of phone calls from schools all over the country, but I wanted to stay here in the South Carolina region,” Larson said. “Just because that’s where a lot of my friends are and the relationships that I have built. I wanted to keep growing them.”

The decision to transfer has paid off for Larson, as the College of Charleston is off to a red-hot start this season. The Cougars are 12-1 on the season with their only loss coming on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels, last year’s national runner-up.

The Cougars hosted the Charleston Classic Tournament in November and defeated Virginia Tech 77-75 to win the championship. Larson had an outstanding showing and was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after averaging over 14 points a game in the three games played.

“Winning that tournament for us was really special to do it at home in front of our crowd,” Larson said. “Having my family come down for that tournament and being here when I won the MVP. It was just a really cool experience to do that with my family here.”

Larson believes that winning games over Power-5 teams like Virginia Tech will help the Cougars feel comfortable down the road as the season progresses toward the postseason.

“It’s going to help us later on in March, just showing that we can play with those teams,” he said. “I think the kind of guys we have in our locker room, we have that believe that we can play with anybody and beat anybody if we stick to what we do as a team.”

Larson’s stellar college career was preceded by a legendary prep career that saw him win state championships both at Braham, as well as Cretin-Derham Hall where he transferred for his final two high school seasons. His lob alley-oop to Daniel Oturu at the buzzer won the 2018 state championship for CDH as it took down Apple Valley and current San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones.

While that iconic moment is one that Larson will never forget, winning the state championship his sophomore year at Braham in 2016 is also one that he will always cherish.

“The basketball community in Braham is something special,” he said. “The coolest thing for me was being able to win a state championship my sophomore year. Being on the floor with my brother (John) was one of the most special moments in basketball that I’ve had.”

Now in his final college season, Larson hopes to find similar magic and make a deep run into March Madness with his Cougar teammates.

“The goal is to make it to the NCAA Tournament and win a game there. Win more than a few games,” he said. “That’s definitely the ultimate goal, but the simple goal is to just be the best team we can be.”