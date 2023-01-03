ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Catching up with ... Ryan Larson

By Mike Harley
County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xtdo_0k1ndroa00

When Braham native Ryan Larson entered the transfer portal following his graduation from Wofford University last spring, he knew he wanted to stay in the Palmetto State. Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility made available to him due to the COVID-19-shortened season of 2019-20, Larson decided to enroll at the College of Charleston.

“There was a lot of phone calls from schools all over the country, but I wanted to stay here in the South Carolina region,” Larson said. “Just because that’s where a lot of my friends are and the relationships that I have built. I wanted to keep growing them.”

The decision to transfer has paid off for Larson, as the College of Charleston is off to a red-hot start this season. The Cougars are 12-1 on the season with their only loss coming on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels, last year’s national runner-up.

The Cougars hosted the Charleston Classic Tournament in November and defeated Virginia Tech 77-75 to win the championship. Larson had an outstanding showing and was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament after averaging over 14 points a game in the three games played.

“Winning that tournament for us was really special to do it at home in front of our crowd,” Larson said. “Having my family come down for that tournament and being here when I won the MVP. It was just a really cool experience to do that with my family here.”

Larson believes that winning games over Power-5 teams like Virginia Tech will help the Cougars feel comfortable down the road as the season progresses toward the postseason.

“It’s going to help us later on in March, just showing that we can play with those teams,” he said. “I think the kind of guys we have in our locker room, we have that believe that we can play with anybody and beat anybody if we stick to what we do as a team.”

Larson’s stellar college career was preceded by a legendary prep career that saw him win state championships both at Braham, as well as Cretin-Derham Hall where he transferred for his final two high school seasons. His lob alley-oop to Daniel Oturu at the buzzer won the 2018 state championship for CDH as it took down Apple Valley and current San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones.

While that iconic moment is one that Larson will never forget, winning the state championship his sophomore year at Braham in 2016 is also one that he will always cherish.

“The basketball community in Braham is something special,” he said. “The coolest thing for me was being able to win a state championship my sophomore year. Being on the floor with my brother (John) was one of the most special moments in basketball that I’ve had.”

Now in his final college season, Larson hopes to find similar magic and make a deep run into March Madness with his Cougar teammates.

“The goal is to make it to the NCAA Tournament and win a game there. Win more than a few games,” he said. “That’s definitely the ultimate goal, but the simple goal is to just be the best team we can be.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Four Area Athletes Named 9-Man All-State In Football

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced the 2022 9-Man All-State Team on Tuesday and four area athletes were selected along with two honorable mentions. On the offensive side of the ball Hancock Owls senior wideout Jackson Koehl was selected along with Wheaton/Herman-Norcross senior lineman Nathan Johnson and senior kicker Clint Determan. Defensively Warriors senior Bryant Callenius was picked as a linebacker.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall

A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar gets nearly 9 inches of snow...motorist killed in Clearwater township

(Chanhassen, MN) -- Winter weather advisories are in effect today (Wednesday) for most of southern and central Minnesota while a winter storm warning continues from the Brainerd lakes area to the northeast. Heavy snow and freezing rain fell across the state Tuesday and is expected to continue through this evening. Windom in southwest Minnesota reported 11 inches, Mound and Morgan had ten, Willmar and Kimball received eight-and-a-half inches, Buffalo had seven-and-half and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen got seven inches.
WILLMAR, MN
KARE 11

Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes

HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
LINO LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Suspect stunned with Taser twice by Minnesota trooper after wrong-way crash

HILTON, Minn. – A driver who was fleeing Minnesota state troopers on foot after getting into a wrong-way crash in the east metro was stunned twice by a Taser before being taken down.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 36 near Hilton Trail, by the city of Pine Springs. The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was stunned twice before being arrested.The state patrol says the suspect "showed suspected signs of impairment." They were taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not released.It is not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but the state patrol says all injuries were non-life threatening.
PINE SPRINGS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities

The legislative session begins this week, and the state has a $17.6 billon budget surplus. This is a great opportunity to help some of the most needy by improving services that will make their lives easier. Yes, there will be a lot of groups asking for money, but those living with disabilities — and the […] The post Surplus gives Legislature a chance to help people with disabilities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Fatal snowmobile crash near Cambridge

(Cambridge, MN) - One person is dead and one is injured after a snowmobile crash near Cambridge. It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 25-hundred block of Paradise Trail Northwest. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the two hit a tree while riding on their snowmobile.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
776
Followers
757
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy