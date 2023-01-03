Read full article on original website
Related
Powerful storm leaves San Diego roads drenched in rain with pier-towering surf
SAN DIEGO — Widespread rain returned to San Diego County Thursday for the fifth day as another atmospheric river impacted our state. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California in response to severe winter storms. According to the governor's office, the declaration will bolster emergency response...
North County hit with heavy showers, wind during storm
North County was hit with heavy showers and wind as a storm rolled through San Diego County Thursday.
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
Tree falls onto Vista street during rainstorm
A tree toppled onto Melrose Way in Vista early Thursday morning during heavy rain and winds in the area.
Extremely big surf expected Friday along San Diego's coast
SAN DIEGO — Big waves will continue to pound the San Diego coast Friday morning. As the Pacific storm system exits, coastal flooding will be a concern. The Ocean Beach Pier remains closed. The passage of this system has prompted hazardous conditions out on the water, according to the...
Ocean Beach pier closed due to winter storm
The Ocean Beach Pier was closed Thursday as a powerful winter storm has brought heavy rain and high surf to local beaches.
Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new fire chief
LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
NBC San Diego
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego
A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
1 injured in North County rollover crash
One person was injured during a rollover crash in North County on Thursday, said the Vista Fire Department.
Strong Pacific Storm Bearing Down on San Diego, with Dangerously High Surf
A strong Pacific storm is forecast to move into San Diego on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerously high surf. Light to moderate rain fell across most of Southern California Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the “bomb cyclone” moving across California, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit San Diego County by Thursday afternoon.
kusi.com
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
Driver Seriously Hurt in Mid-Afternoon Crash on SR-15 in North Park
A motorist was badly hurt Thursday when her car crashed off state Route 15 in North Park. The southbound vehicle careened off the freeway near the intersection of Juniper and 39th streets in San Diego shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters freed the driver from...
South Bay shorelines closed due to sewage runoff
As rain continues to fall in San Diego County, Imperial Beach's shoreline is closed once again. Sewage from outdated treatment plants just south of the border are sending toxic sludge to the north.
Spike in lice infestations reported in North County
An uptick of lice infestations in North County San Diego has been reported by a website created by lice removal specialists.
Travel alert: No COASTER service this weekend due to rail line closure
COASTER service in San Diego County will not be available to travelers this weekend due to regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor, officials said.
kusi.com
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
Lice cases increase in San Diego County
"My sister who's a nurse came over to the house and I was scratching and I said will you take a look at my scalp? And she said obviously it's lice if it's itching you head."
fox5sandiego.com
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego
SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
Urban runoff from Tijuana River caused by rainstorm affecting Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — What's a beach city, if not to enjoy the shores? For Imperial Beach, ‘keep out' signs have continued to disappoint swimmers hoping to get in the water. The reason for that is during every rainstorm Imperial Beach and sometimes even Coronado gets plagued by...
Is the rain impacting cliff stability in San Diego?
SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain from recent storms can lead to erosion out on the cliffs along the coast. People took in the sights and sounds of the storm as they walked around Sunset Cliffs Tuesday. "He thinks he's a dog and this is our normal routine just walking...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0