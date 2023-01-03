ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more

SAN DIEGO — San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
Extremely big surf expected Friday along San Diego's coast

SAN DIEGO — Big waves will continue to pound the San Diego coast Friday morning. As the Pacific storm system exits, coastal flooding will be a concern. The Ocean Beach Pier remains closed. The passage of this system has prompted hazardous conditions out on the water, according to the...
Heartland Fire & Rescue Department announces new fire chief

LA MESA, Calif. — The cities of El Cajon, Lemon Grove, and La Mesa, who jointly manage their fire departments, announced a new Fire Chief for Heartland Fire & Rescue Department. Heartland Fire shared that Bent Koch will hold the rank of Fire Chief for the department after Chief...
16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
Strong Pacific Storm Bearing Down on San Diego, with Dangerously High Surf

A strong Pacific storm is forecast to move into San Diego on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerously high surf. Light to moderate rain fell across most of Southern California Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the “bomb cyclone” moving across California, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit San Diego County by Thursday afternoon.
Excess rain brings flooding to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The ongoing winter season has brought excess rain to the West Coast. Experts hope that these rainstorms will lift California’s years-long drought. Unfortunately, the excess water has lead to flooding in some parts of San Diego County. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live with details....
Car goes off freeway, lands on school property

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 30-year-old man in a Honda Civic flew off the eastbound Hwy 94 after losing control for unknown reason. The vehicle flipped and landed on school property after going down an embankment. The man was unconscious and unresponsive when first responders found him. He was...
How ‘atmospheric river’ storm will impact San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A strong Pacific storm will wreak havoc on California communities, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and dangerously high surf to the San Diego region. The atmospheric river, categorized by the sub-tropical moisture pull, gained intensity as it churned off the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to be a brutal storm for much of the state.
Is the rain impacting cliff stability in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain from recent storms can lead to erosion out on the cliffs along the coast. People took in the sights and sounds of the storm as they walked around Sunset Cliffs Tuesday. "He thinks he's a dog and this is our normal routine just walking...
