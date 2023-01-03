ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Healthcare workers head to Olympia, await passage of safe staffing standards bill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Massive burnout from staffing shortages is putting a strain on many healthcare workers in Washington. They’re saying working conditions are unsafe, and safe-staffing standards are the solution. Theresa Bowden has worked years as a respiratory therapist for Sacred Heart, and she says she hasn’t seen a staffing shortage like this before. “COVID didn’t help by far because...
WASHINGTON STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

Allen Shoup leaves long shadow across Washington wine industry

The late Allen Shoup, a man of élan and prescience worthy of an autobiography, was too modest for that. While mine is a life with few regrets, his passing on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 79 meant I missed the opportunity to help share his remarkable story in long form with many chapters. I wanted it to be a book about him in his words. I couldn’t believe one hadn’t been written.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
Vancouver Business Journal

Low wages, student debt create shortages in behavioral health workforce

According to a recent report by the Washington Workforce Training & Education Coordinating Board’s Behavioral Health Workforce Advisory Committee, low wages and high student debt levels are driving shortages and turnover among counselors, social workers, psychologists and other behavioral health workers in Washington. Experts recommend state lawmakers consider two...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattleschild.com

Alliance for Gun Responsibility demands big change in 2023

The Alliance for Gun Responsibility has set its 2023 legislative agenda, pushing for more big changes in state law in its effort to reduce, or in the best world, stop, gun deaths and injuries in Washington State. Each year, the non-profit advocacy organization, which launched in 2013, leads a statewide coalition of citizens to lobby lawmakers to pass responsible gun legislation. Those efforts are in part responsible for the passage of three critical initiatives since the organization’s inception:
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state

Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
WASHINGTON STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks

TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Federal law enforcement authorities have revealed the alleged motives behind attacks on four power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day that left thousands of people without electricity. The four substations that were targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

WA public schools are failing our children. We need a ‘grand bargain’ to fix it | Opinion

The gavels come down next week in Olympia opening Washington’s 2023 legislative session. The Governor and legislative leaders have taken turns laying out their top priorities and goals. They are entitled to their opinions, but our state constitution makes it crystal clear what they are supposed to be focused on: fully funding our schools without the use of local levies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/

