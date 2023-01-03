Read full article on original website
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
Twitter down: Elon Musk’s site breaks in Australia and New Zealand, users complain
Twitter has stopped working properly in Australia and New Zealand, its users have complained.The site is taking minutes to load such that it is almost impossible to use, according to those that have struggled through the problems to post on the site.The problems appeared to be relatively specific, rather than a complete outage. Users could see the parts of the site that usually surrounds the feed, for instance – but that feed itself does not load.This is Twitter in Australia tonight — refresh and repeat. #TwitterDownDownUnder pic.twitter.com/GAVTZuPiWx— Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) January 4, 2023The Australian version of outage tracking website Down Detector...
Meta staff are hitting out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews because they think his metaverse obsession will 'single-handedly kill' the company
Staff at the Facebook and Instagram owner flooded Blind with negative comments about their CEO on the day he axed 13% of its workforce.
EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
The term “metaverse” is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry’s imagination — and while Facebook parent Meta is the best-known entrant into this futuristic virtual concept, it's certainly not the only one. Mark Zuckerberg's all-in embrace — including renaming his company and investing tens...
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Polygon recovery continues: Can MATIC hold its top position?
Polygon is the most popular layer two scaling platform on the Ethereum network that provides faster scaling and transfer facilities. Throughout the last year (2022), MATIC performed better than other Layer-2 protocols; even Ethereum whales have added this token to their favorite list. However, Polygon’s role is to keep up...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) overcomes the dip and attempts a breakout!
Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency launched to the public in August 2020 as a fork of the Ethereum blockchain. As a decentralized cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital asset designed for storage value and a means of exchange. Shiba Inu rapidly gained popularity due to its association with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, based on the Shiba Inu breed of dog.
Zcash recovers marginally: Is it an end of the ZEC downtrend?
Zcash is very similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, but it offers users enhanced security, anonymity, and zero knowledge transfer facilities. At the beginning of 2022, ZEC was trading around $150 but has reduced its value, and now it is trading around $41, which suggests extreme bearish pressure in the market. The downtrend started in April 2022 and continued till June. After that, Zcash has been consolidating within a range.
Solana jumps more than 40% in a week: What’s next for SOL?
Solana is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that was developed to support the scalability and performance required for decentralized applications (dApps). It was created in 2017 by former Coinbase engineer Anatoly Yakovenko and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. One of the main features of Solana is its ability to...
Bitcoin retains stability: Can BTC ever begin a rally again?
Bitcoin (BTC) is a decentralized virtual currency that uses cryptography for security and is not backed by a central authority. Built on a decentralized ledger technology called the blockchain, which records and verifies all transactions on the network. All the transactions are recorded in blocks, linked together in a chain, that creates a secure and transparent record of all activity.
TradeSanta Review 2023: Is It the Best Bot to Trade?
TradeSanta is an automated cryptocurrency trading operator. It is a cloud-based trading software that simplifies crypto trading strategies for everyone with profitable automated trading strategies. In this TradeSanta review, we have checked many features like various types of top trading bots, different trading techniques, advanced trading tools, and technical indicators, which can attract traders for their automated trading easier.
Why Elon Musk’s ‘X App’ could be an even bigger headache for D.C. than Twitter
Twitter is crashing straight into politics — but Elon Musk’s grandiose next idea could be a full pile-up with the federal government.
The Graph sustains $0.05 support: Will GRT recover further?
The Graph remains a massively volatile coin in the last 12 months. At the beginning of 2022, it was trading around $0.68, but currently, it is trading around $0.061, which suggests a bearish pressure in the market. Experts suggest that it may not be the right time to invest in...
Litecoin (LTC) outperforms its peers and showcases huge potential!
Litecoin is a decentralized, open-source payment network that operates using a cryptocurrency called Litecoin (LTC). The network is secured by cryptography, and transactions are verified by network nodes through the use of complex mathematical algorithms. Litecoin is a peer-to-peer network, which means that there is no central authority or middleman...
Bitcoin looks towards an uptrend in 2023
Bitcoin gave out handsome returns in 2020 and 2021 when major industries were down amid the rising cases of the pandemic. The statement is important to highlight that Bitcoin cannot be underestimated despite 2022 being one of the worst years for the largest cryptocurrency in the world. It reportedly lost...
Solana blockchain’s SOL sees an increase of 36.5% with 2023’s arrival
The Solana blockchain’s SOL has suddenly witnessed an enormous jump to the tune of 36.5%. This, however, is being attributed to the growing interest and inclination towards BONK, which happens to be a newly introduced meme coin. This meme coin was airdropped to persons connected with the Solana ecosystem on the 24th of December, 2022. Due to this activity, there has been a market capitalization of more than $100 million.
Microsoft hopes that adding conversational AI to Bing will actually make people want to use Bing
Microsoft is planning to incorporate ChatGPT inside of Bing in a few months.
Code4rena collaborated with zkSync to audit its smart contracts
ZkSync is very pleased and takes great pride in making its official announcement of Code4rena, having completed successfully auditing their newly launched Baby Alpha. They had joined forces for the same and zkSync’s smart contracts. Where Code4rena is concerned, its entire aim and focus are to effectively tackle all of the issues closely related to the ultimate safety and security of the DeFi platforms. They can successfully achieve this by making suitable improvements to the groups of expert security-related researchers and experts on smart contracts. It happens to be sponsors like zkSync who are instrumental in building prize pools to grab the auditors’ attention for properly reviewing their code.
UPbit just got upgraded: 7 new Fan Tokens listed!
UPbit, the popular Korean cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced the listing of seven fan tokens. This is the first time the platform has added fan tokens since 2020. Covering 80% of the Korean crypto market share, UPbit has listed these tokens on the platform – $AFC, $ACM, $BAR, $ATM, $NAP, $CITY, and $INTER. Given the sheer popularity of the platform, many crypto users are keeping a regular check on the UPbit exchange review to learn about it.
Interactive Brokers Group Releases Brokerage Metrics for Dec 2022
It has only been a month since Interactive Brokers commenced its overnight trading sessions. The move was intended to encourage Asian investors to trade US ETFs. After the decision, many anticipated changes in the company’s financial situation and revenue. Every stakeholder is closely examining the metrics the corporation has just released for December 2022.
