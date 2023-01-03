Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native caught in the middle of police chase hospitalized from injuries
DETROIT – A Detroit native desperately needs help after being in the middle of a police chase. Elijah Hall says he was headed to visit his mother on the city’s east side when the suspect vehicle crashed into him. He was hospitalized with injuries and is unable to work.
Detroit man charged with shooting at woman in car near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year's Eve
Bryant Davis of Detroit has been charged with attempted murder after firing shots at a woman’s vehicle near Woodward Avenue in Ferndale on New Year’s Eve.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police raid Detroit home in connection with shooting at undercover officers
DETROIT – Dearborn police officers have raided a home they believe is in connection to a shooting at undercover officers in Detroit. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 5) near Electric and Omaha streets. Sources told Local 4 that the raid is connected to shots fired earlier this week at...
Prosecutors: Detroit man who fired shot through undercover Dearborn officer's hoodie used police scanner during crime
Eshaun Blanding of Detroit is facing multiple charges, including the possession of a police scanner during a felony, for allegedly opening fire on undercover Dearborn police officers.
Detroit News
Detroit man, 29, charged in non-fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Ferndale
A Detroit man already on probation for a gun crime now faces an assault charge after he allegedly shot multiple times at a woman as she drove on a Ferndale street on New Year's Eve. Bryant Kamin Davis, 29, was arraigned Thursday in 43rd District Court in Ferndale on a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Kylayonia Hendrix was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31) in the 14500 block of Lauder Street in Detroit. Hendrix along with her sister Viola Hendrix were given permission to go to their...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
21-year-old charged with killing woman, trying to murder another person in Detroit
DETROIT – A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing a woman and trying to murder another person in Detroit. UPDATE: 21-year-old man murdered sister, left her dead in living room of Detroit home, prosecutors say. Officials said the incident happened Dec. 29 in the 3900 block of Beaconsfield...
fox2detroit.com
Warren police dashcam video shows cruiser did not hit bystander's car during chase
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Warren Police Department says it did not cause a crash that injured an innocent man and his son during a pursuit - but the suspect did. On Thursday it released dashcam video to confirm it. On Monday suspect Willie Lee Allen crashed in the...
Neighbors on edge after partially buried body found in Detroit
Shock and fear in a Detroit neighborhood today after a utility worker found fingers sticking out of the ground that may belong to the body of a missing woman.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foul play suspected in 1991 disappearance of Monroe County man
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 38-year-old Monroe County man who vanished 32 years ago. When the mother of Charles Otto Brandt could not reach her son on the phone she requested a welfare check. When police arrived, they found his home...
Super drunk driver pulled over in Troy tells cops he only had a "sip" of alcohol, but thought he was in Detroit
A Detroit man is facing several charges after police say he was so drunk while driving on New Year’s Eve that he didn’t know what city he was in.
Woman arrested, second suspect still at large after carjacking of 19-year-old man in Detroit
One person has been arrested in connection with a carjacking on Detroit’s east side, but the second suspect is still out there. Can anyone help police ID this man?
No one called 911 despite man killed in front of elementary school in Detroit
Detroit police say ShotSpotter alerted them to numerous shots fired at the corner of Fairmount and Joann Wednesday morning.
wlen.com
Sheriff: Monroe County Kohl’s Robbed Wednesday Afternoon
Monroe, MI – A Detroit man was arrested in connection with a ‘strong armed robbery’ at the Kohl’s in Frenchtown Township on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says that the robbery occurred at about 12:45pm. A female employee told authorities that she had just been robbed.
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Police look at missing persons cases after body found in Detroit
Investigators in Detroit are looking at missing persons cases as they try to identify a female body found in a shallow grave Wednesday night. The discovery of a hand sticking out of the ground led to the body.
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged
A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
Comments / 1