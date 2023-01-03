ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Kylayonia Hendrix was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 31) in the 14500 block of Lauder Street in Detroit. Hendrix along with her sister Viola Hendrix were given permission to go to their...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Foul play suspected in 1991 disappearance of Monroe County man

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 38-year-old Monroe County man who vanished 32 years ago. When the mother of Charles Otto Brandt could not reach her son on the phone she requested a welfare check. When police arrived, they found his home...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Sheriff: Monroe County Kohl’s Robbed Wednesday Afternoon

Monroe, MI – A Detroit man was arrested in connection with a ‘strong armed robbery’ at the Kohl’s in Frenchtown Township on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says that the robbery occurred at about 12:45pm. A female employee told authorities that she had just been robbed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged

A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police dealing with rash of steering wheel thefts in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's one crime growing in popularity in the Metro Detroit area. Steering wheel thefts. Police say drivers are walking out to their cars to find their steering wheels stolen. "The metro Detroit area has seen a substantial increase in steering wheel thefts," said Corporal Dan Bartok of the Dearborn police. The thefts have grown popular since the start of the pandemic. According to Bartok, they've seen an increase in incidents. "We've seen around 200 steering wheel thefts, and that's over the last two years," Bartok said. In March, Detroit Police shared a video showing a thief stealing a steering wheel in...
DEARBORN, MI

