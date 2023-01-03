ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mudd
3d ago

As I sat in my car last week, at a stop light, I watched a man, skin and bones, put a needle in his arm, right on the side walk next me. He didn’t try to hide it because he knows he’s not going to jail for it. I can’t imagine being parent with kids in the car, trying to explain to the kids what they just saw. Please help everyone and get these people off the streets.

Paul Dean
3d ago

Oregon decriminalized drug possession. Now they report drug related deaths have multiplied. WA government needs to get their story straight. If one death by firearms is too much. So they put punitive measures on law abiding citizens on firearm use/ownership. Why would it be (apparently) acceptable to allow their citizens to die by drug use? The light of pure hypocrisy shines bright in the Democrat controlled State government.

Ken Williams
3d ago

Washington is a drug haven. The door was open, California walked in .There are documentaries where the criminals lay it all out. in a nut shell, it's crackpot leadership that's totally ineffective. After last 2 years of nothing but crime of all kind in record numbers, cashless bail, they are right.Cry baby politics like bidets and inslees so far left, are civilization killers.

Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/

