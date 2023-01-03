Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
ArtSEA: Seattle starts 2023 with a scream
The new year is a refresh that comes with a lot of pressure: Did you finish everything you set out to do in 2022? Burn down all your bad habits? Make resolutions you swear you’re really going to stick to this time? Commit to a draconian cleanse? No??? (Me neither.)
seattlerefined.com
Ballard's wizard bar The Splintered Wand is permanently closed
The Splintered Wand has brewed its final potion. Ballard's wizard bar, which was highly anticipated for years before finally opening in late 2021, is now permanently closed, according to a statement on its website. "It is with great sadness that the Splintered Wand will be closing its doors effective immediately....
Out & Back: Competitive athlete Rosalie Fish runs for the lost
It is only in the past few years that the mainstream media has turned a portion of its attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. But the crisis is actually centuries old. Many Indigenous people state that the first known MMIWG2S was Pocahontas, who was kidnapped from her tribe and taken to England at age 11 or 12.
seattlemet.com
Seattle Rents Decline for Fourth Month in a Row
Seattle started a new type of streak when Apartment List's December data came in. After seven months of increases, followed by declines in September, October, and November, rents fell yet again to close out 2022. That's four straight months of decreases in rent prices. Despite that bit of good news...
capitolhillseattle.com
A decade later, checking in on what comes next for a Capitol Hill development once at the center of the Seattle debate over microhousing
An East Capitol Hill apartment development that became a centerpoint in Seattle’s early debates over microhousing has had an interesting decade and what comes next might say a little about the tiny apartment units and the industry that created them. Neighbors around 17th Ave E and E Olive St....
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
MyNorthwest.com
Watch: Dori Monson’s ‘What are the Odds?’ stage show
We at KIRO Newsradio are still in mourning over the loss of our dear friend, Dori Monson. After combing through thousands of listener responses, we wanted to share previously unreleased footage of an event Dori was proud of. Back in 2019, Dori hosted two stage shows — ‘What are the...
Radio Ink
McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle
IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
Bloomingdale’s to Enter Seattle Market With Third Small Format ‘Bloomie’s’ Concept Store
Bloomingdale’s is making a further investment in its smaller format “Bloomie’s” concept store with the announcement of a third location – this time in Seattle. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the new store marks the company’s first West Coast Bloomie’s location as well as the entry of the Bloomingdale’s brand into the Seattle area. The store is slated to open in the “early fall” of this year at the University Village outdoor shopping mall in the Ravenna neighborhood, located just north of downtown Seattle. Like the first two Bloomie’s locations, the retailer is expected to sell a selection of brands across...
KUOW
Dan Price branded himself as a benevolent CEO. Some former employees challenge that portrayal
This story includes mentions of sexual assault. In 2015, Seattle CEO Dan Price announced that he’d be raising the base minimum salary for all of his employees at his Ballard-based company, Gravity Payments, to $70,000 annually. That decision made him something of a celebrity CEO. He was featured on...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Home Prices Expectation In 2023
Higher interest rates driving higher monthly payments appear to be here to stay. After super-low rates between 2% and 4% earlier in the pandemic, Fannie Mae projects rates will hover around 6% throughout 2023. The new year will bring Seattle a new housing market, one without the runaway prices and jaw-dropping bidding wars, yet still difficult for anyone but the region’s wealthiest shoppers. Base one estimate, homebuyers in the Seattle area must earn $169,000 a year to afford the median home with a 20% down payment. That’s higher than the metro area’s record-high median income of $101,700.
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
downtownbellevue.com
Italian Restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, to Close in Bellevue
The Italian chain restaurant, Maggiano’s Little Italy, is planning to close in the spring of 2023. It is currently located at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue on the first level, near Paddy Coyne’s. Maggiano’s serves family-style Italian-American food. It is a nationwide restaurant chain with 53 locations, including...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
Man sets fire at museum facility in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man suspected of setting a fire outside a museum operations and storage building in the Georgetown neighborhood. Shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, witnesses reported seeing a man setting bushes on fire outside the building in the 5900 block of Sixth Avenue South. He then stoked the fire with anything that would burn, witnesses told police.
Owner of only West Seattle warming center says the space is a 'start to a solution'
SEATTLE — Keith Hughes is the Commander of the American Legion Post 160 and says it’s his fourth winter serving as the only warming station and emergency shelter in West Seattle. “I had access to this 4,000-square-foot facility that sat empty with the exception of two meetings a...
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
This Is Washington's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
Crosscut
