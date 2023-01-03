ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata teen hurt Monday morning in UTV crash

By Zachary Farwell
 3 days ago
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A La Plata teenager was hurt Monday morning after a crash involving a UTV in Macon County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol , the crash happened on Highway 63 at Highway 156 after 9:35 a.m.

Troopers said the UTV driven by a 13-year-old boy failed to yield to a pickup truck traveling northbound on Highway 63. Emergency crews took the teen by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with serious injuries.

Troopers said the teen wasn't wearing a seat belt or a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to the crash report, a passenger from the pickup truck, Susan M. Ellison, 58, of Bevier, Missouri, suffered minor injuries.

Ellison was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries.

