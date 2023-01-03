Read full article on original website
Life In Prison For Man Convicted Of Murder During THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road
A 21-year-old Maryland man is the second suspect who will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County in 2020. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted by...
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
Gunman Murders GF's 3-Year-Old Sister In Dumfries Mass Shooting, Police Say
A murder suspect is in custody in Prince William County after he shot his girlfriend outside their Dumfries home before heading back inside the house to turn the gun on her siblings, killing a little girl in the process, police say. Washington, DC resident Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, has been...
Murderer Who Spat On Woman After Road-Rage Killing In Maryland Gets Life Without Parole
A man who spat on his victim after fatally shooting her during a road-rage incident in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for murder, the Baltimore State's Attorney announced.Ricky Raheem Charles, 32, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 5 to life in prison without …
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Package Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 8:38 am, the suspect removed two Amazon packages that were delivered to a home in Lexington Park. The suspect was...
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Man attempts to break into Silver Spring preschool, police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a preschool on Christmas Day, officials said. At approximately 8:15 p.m., a man arrived at the Shomrai Emunah Preschool in the 800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring and allegedly tried to break into the building, MCPD said.
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
Police launch homicide investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place around 6 p.m.
12-Year-Old In DC Accused Of Robbing. Student At Gunpoint
Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Washington, DC last month.Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the child has been charged with armed robbery with a gun following an investigatio…
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
Boys charged as adults after rideshare driver carjacked with ghost gun in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two teenage boys from Landover, Md. who are accused of carjacking someone at gunpoint face charges as adults. The Prince George’s County Police Department the 16-year-old and 17-year-old took the car of a rideshare driver who picked the boys up on Jan. 2. The driver […]
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Wbaltv.com
Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. According to Prince...
36-year-old homeless man wanted for murder in Baltimore
Police are looking for 36-year-old Melvin Moore, as he is wanted for a murder that took place back in November 16, 2022. Moore who is currently homeless, is wanted for a fatal shooting.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
