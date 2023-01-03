Read full article on original website
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Commissioners ask for resolution to oppose Prairie River reclassification
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman was asked during Thursday’s County Commissioner work session to put together a resolution for next week’s regular meeting which would be against the Michigan D.N.R.’s reclassification of the Prairie River from west of Bronson to the county line.
Commissioners to make Prairie River recommendation during Thursday’s meeting
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to decide on Thursday if they will take a position on the proposed Michigan D.N.R. reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson to the county line from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. Commissioners...
Eaton County Sheriff gets go-ahead to hire cadets to fill in gaps in department
The Eaton County Sheriff's department now has another way to beef up its workforce on the heels of a decision made at the County Commission's last meeting of 2022
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million
Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan. Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?
BUSINESS BEAT: Owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack say the business is for sale
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack next to the Quincy Golf Course have announced the business is for sale. It should be noted the business is still open while it’s on the real estate market. Scott and Christine Barry purchased the Heights Party...
BUSINESS BEAT: Winners announced in Bronson Chamber Christmas Decoration Contest
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Consumers Energy for their contributions to the 2022 Christmas Decoration Contest. Residential first prizes were awarded to Jen Scare for Best Use of Lights, Jim Ramsey for the National Lampoon Category and to Rick Johannes for Best Presentation.
Women Who Care of Branch County donates over $10,000 to Altrusa International
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Women Who Care of Branch County voted during their November meeting to give funds from the meeting to Altrusa International of Branch County. The amount donated at the one-hour meeting was $10,200 and will be used to provide shoes for the Altrusa International Happy Feet program.
Complaint against city of Jackson over rental property ordinance continues on
A lawsuit against the city of Jackson’s rental property ordinance will continue on, and some landlords claim the way the city enforces it violates the Constitution.
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
MSP investigating theft of cable and wire from Calhoun substation
SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall Post are investigating the larceny of electrical cable and wire from an electrical substation located at F Drive North and 26 Mile Road in Calhoun County’s Sheridan Township. Troopers say the suspects stole the cable and...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service
The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
Recall petition submitted for Emmett Township trustee
A voter has submitted a petition to recall an Emmett Township trustee.
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
Hillsdale resident arrested in Bronson following Hillsdale County drive by shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A suspect is lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail while a shooting victim is hospitalized following a drive by shooting incident on Wednesday night. The Michigan State Police say Troopers from the Jackson post responded at about 9:40 p.m.. They say the preliminary investigation...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
