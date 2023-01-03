ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

With Shiba Inu eyeing major milestones in 2023, can SHIB leave 2022 behind?

Social Volume and remained high, reflecting its popularity. Shiba Inu [SHIB] failed to begin 2022 on a happy note as its price dropped drastically, thanks to the crypto winter of 2022. Memecoins are often looked at as cryptocurrencies that don’t have a vision or plan for the future. However,...
u.today

Here's How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Was Burned on New Year's Eve

u.today

Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
NASDAQ

Could Shiba Inu Be a Multibagger in 2023?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) wowed investors when it soared 45,000,000% in 2021. The popular meme token represented a cryptocurrency success story -- at least from the perspective of market gains. But last year wasn't nearly as bright for Shiba Inu. In fact, it was actually pretty glum. The crypto known...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...

