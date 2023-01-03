Read full article on original website
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN FAJITA PASTA
Chicken Fajita Pasta is creamy and loaded with flavor! Delicious one pot pasta recipe made with onions, peppers, cheese and chicken. We love pasta. And we love Mexican food. Combine the two and you end up with this delicious Chicken Fajita Pasta that is absolutely amazing. This easy dinner is made in one pan and is ready in less than 30 minutes!
Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
ABC News
Try the coffee cake dubbed recipe of the year by King Arthur Baking
One beloved breakfast treat -- rich and tender yellow cake with layers of spice notes from cinnamon crumbles and streusel -- is ready to soak up the spotlight as the top recipe of the new year. King Arthur Baking Company revealed coffee cake as its Recipe of the Year for...
Ina Garten's Favorite Pasta Sauce Brand Now Has Alfredo Sauce at Costco
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your New Year’s resolutions look anything like ours this year, then one thing you’re trying to work on is being better with money. And when we really look at our budget, one of the biggest expenses that could be shaved down is food we order out. Whether we’re popping in for a quick bite while running errands, or ordering a delivery feast from our favorite Chinese food take-away place, it’s a delicious way to spend money, but it definitely...
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Broccoli Salad with Bacon 🥦
Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red OnionsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
Smoky Sweet Potato
Sweet PotatoPhoto byrobynmac (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BROWN SUGAR BANANA BARS
These Brown Sugar Banana Bars are incredible! This recipe was an experiment that turned out great. I only had one banana and wanted to make something sweet but not a large cake and this hit the spot! The brown sugar cream cheese frosting is the perfect addition to these delicious bars.
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
How to Serve Charcuterie Like a Spaniard
Charcuterie may be a French word, but it’s hard to think of a culture more closely entwined with the cured meat tradition than Spain. From jamón Iberico and chorizo to lomo and salchichón, Spain is well known for the beloved porky delicacy. And these days, no one is making it easier for Americans to source and serve the very best than Mercado Famous co-founders Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu.
Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff
There are certain meals that I consider to be comfort foods. Beef Stroganoff is one of them, a favorite of mine in the winter for some reason. Before my Instant Pot, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot.
delishably.com
Cousin Pearl's Riverboat Sweet Chocolate Pie Recipe
Cousin Pearl was one of my grandmother's second cousins. She grew up on the rivers of Florida, where her father worked as a riverboat captain in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Pearl learned to be a great cook, cooking for the crew and the people who paid to travel up and down the Florida rivers.
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Allrecipes.com
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
Country-fried round steak
Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.
princesspinkygirl.com
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups
Our Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups recipe takes a traditional lasagna and flips it on its side to make these rollups filled with creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken and oozing cheese. This is a perfect meal for those busy weeknights when you don’t have lots of time to cook—it comes together in...
Bread dough made in a bag
Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
