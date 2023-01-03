Bowie teen killed in Monday wreck on State Hwy 59

MONTAGUE COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A student from Bowie High School died in a wreck Monday on State Highway 59 in Montague County.

According to The Bowie News Facebook page , the two-vehicle wreck occurred around 6 p.m. Monday, January 2, on State Highway 59 and Mill.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that 16-year-old Bowie High School student Colby Price died from injuries sustained in the crash, the post confirmed.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing said Price was driving south on Highway 59 and stopped in a left turn lane. A dump truck was driving north on Highway 59, approaching Price in his pickup. Price failed to yield right of way and turned left in front of the vehicle and the pickup and dump truck hit head-on.

Price was taken to Nocona General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Buesing said troopers are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

