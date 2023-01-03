ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

247Sports

Official: Iowa State hires Ryan Clanton as OL coach

On Thursday, Iowa State made official what has been buzzed about for a little while now, as the Cyclones hired star UNI offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, to the position with Iowa State. The news was reported by Pete Thamel just before Christmas, and Cyclone Alert subscribers had a great idea that this was coming for several weeks now.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?

In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Gamecocks make the cut for Top 50 offensive tackle

Priority offensive tackle target Kam Pringle (Dorchester/Woodland) has named a top six, and South Carolina is one of those programs. Pringle, a four-star prospect with a 0.9736 rating in the 247Sports Composite, has the in-state Gamecocks along with a few of the best teams in college football in recent seasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
WOWK 13 News

2022 Lightning Report for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – Lightning is the most frequent severe weather phenomenon. While thunderstorms and lightning strikes are common, it does not mean that they aren’t dangerous. Take this recent event as an example. Here’s how much frequent lightning was over the past year in the WOWK-TV viewing area. Lightning events are down for most of the […]
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Good Morning CaneSport 1.5.22

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?. Well, we continue to update our portal tracker daily as the Miami Hurricanes continue to look to upgrade their roster not just through recruiting but also by adding transfers. In recruiting we have plenty of news from the All-American Bowl, with...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Vols promote Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator

Tennessee has promoted from within to fill its vacancy at offensive coordinator. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, a former player for Josh Heupel who has worked with him for more than a decade at multiple stops, is getting the bump to coordinator to replace Alex Golesh, who left after the regular season for a head coaching job. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Halzle’s promotion on Thursday morning, but the Vols have announced the move officially.
NASHVILLE, TN

