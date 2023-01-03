Read full article on original website
Related
Portal Offensive Lineman Sidney Fugar Sets Visit
South Carolina's football program is prepping to host a portal offensive line target in Western Illinois' Sidney Fugar.
Michigan LB Transfer Deuce Spurlock Schedules Visit to Florida
Florida's desire to plug areas of need via the transfer portal continue as Michigan LB transfer Deuce Spurlock schedules an official visit.
Official: Iowa State hires Ryan Clanton as OL coach
On Thursday, Iowa State made official what has been buzzed about for a little while now, as the Cyclones hired star UNI offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, to the position with Iowa State. The news was reported by Pete Thamel just before Christmas, and Cyclone Alert subscribers had a great idea that this was coming for several weeks now.
Reports: Freshman PG Skyy Clark leaves Illinois
Illinois freshman point guard Skyy Clark has left the program and entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple published
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
National Championship: How to Watch Georgia football vs TCU, Radio, streaming rundown
ATLANTA — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face No. 3 TCU in Los Angeles. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the College Football Playoff National Championship. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Jan. 10. TV:...
Gamecocks make the cut for Top 50 offensive tackle
Priority offensive tackle target Kam Pringle (Dorchester/Woodland) has named a top six, and South Carolina is one of those programs. Pringle, a four-star prospect with a 0.9736 rating in the 247Sports Composite, has the in-state Gamecocks along with a few of the best teams in college football in recent seasons.
2022 Lightning Report for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Lightning is the most frequent severe weather phenomenon. While thunderstorms and lightning strikes are common, it does not mean that they aren’t dangerous. Take this recent event as an example. Here’s how much frequent lightning was over the past year in the WOWK-TV viewing area. Lightning events are down for most of the […]
Incoming transfer Dasan McCullough makes ESPN's true freshman All-America team
When the game-winning kick sailed through the uprights in the Oklahoma Sooners’ overtime loss to Texas Tech, the biggest offseason priority was plain to see. Brent Venables and the Oklahoma staff needed to address the defense. After looking strong to start the season against UTEP, Kent State, and Nebraska,...
Good Morning CaneSport 1.5.22
First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?. Well, we continue to update our portal tracker daily as the Miami Hurricanes continue to look to upgrade their roster not just through recruiting but also by adding transfers. In recruiting we have plenty of news from the All-American Bowl, with...
Mississippi State assistant Steve Spurrier Jr expected to be hired as Tulsa OC
Mississippi State is losing a key offensive staffer. Steve Spurrier Jr, the team’s previous wide receiver’s coach, was hired by Tulsa to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. The expected move was first reported by Adam Rittenberg. Having spent the last three seasons with Mississippi State, Steve...
Vols promote Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator
Tennessee has promoted from within to fill its vacancy at offensive coordinator. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle, a former player for Josh Heupel who has worked with him for more than a decade at multiple stops, is getting the bump to coordinator to replace Alex Golesh, who left after the regular season for a head coaching job. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Halzle’s promotion on Thursday morning, but the Vols have announced the move officially.
Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, Jan. 6
In a vote that ended Jan. 6, Cincinnati.com readers selected the Cincinnati Enquirer Athletes of the Week, presented by Mercy Health, from high school sports action through Jan. 1. Winners will receive certificates by the end of the sports season. The Athlete of the Week voting occurs during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes...
See which DFW high school players are at TCU and Georgia ahead of the national title game
A total of 42 football players from Dallas-Fort Worth are on the TCU and Georgia rosters this season. The two teams play for the title on Monday in California.
Comments / 0