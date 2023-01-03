Read full article on original website
Love The Muppets? Catch The Jim Henson Exhibit Before it Leaves West Michigan!
If you love The Muppets as much as I do, you'll want to run up to Grand Rapids ASAP! For the second time in two years the Jim Henson traveling exhibit, The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited, is about to leave the Mitten. It's something I've been meaning to check...
WWMTCw
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
Kalamazoo’s Newest Brewery, Apoptosis, Eyes Grand Opening
At this point we're giving Grand Rapids a run for their money when it comes to laying claim to the title "Beer City USA". Sure Grand Rapids has won the distinction several times over now, but there's plenty of great craft beer flowing from the taps of Kalamazoo's local breweries-- and pretty soon we'll be adding one more to that list!
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area. They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Downtown Kalamazoo café serves up lunch for under $10
KALAMAZOO, MI – Looking for a quick lunch in downtown Kalamazoo? Totally Brewed Café has the answer. The downtown café features sack lunches, soups and salads that allow customers to get their orders quickly, but that doesn’t mean the service suffers. “We try to get to...
WWMTCw
Bronson BirthPlace of Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome first babies of 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The first baby born in 2023 at Bronson BirthPlace in Kalamazoo was Sonny Seedorff, according to health officials. Sonny was born at 6:51 a.m. on Sunday, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce. Sonny was born to parents Alyssa and Luke Seedorff. Sonny has a four-year-old brother...
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service
The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
7th Annual ‘Wine Not?’ Wine Festival in Kalamazoo
The 7th annual 'Wine Not?' festival is coming back to Kalamazoo on Saturday, March 4, at the Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University. The event boasts over 100 wineries and more than 250 wines to choose from, from local Michigan vines as well as from across the country. The full list of wineries and wines will be available at their respective links once they are released.
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Fox17
Bronson BirthPlace celebrates health system's first 2023 babies
KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bronson BirthPlace is celebrating the births of the health system’s first babies of 2023!. We’re told Sonny Seedorff was born at 6:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Alyssa and Luke at the Kalamazoo location, weighing at just over six pounds. The...
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo
Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
