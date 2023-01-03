The 7th annual 'Wine Not?' festival is coming back to Kalamazoo on Saturday, March 4, at the Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University. The event boasts over 100 wineries and more than 250 wines to choose from, from local Michigan vines as well as from across the country. The full list of wineries and wines will be available at their respective links once they are released.

