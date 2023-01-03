ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Newest Brewery, Apoptosis, Eyes Grand Opening

At this point we're giving Grand Rapids a run for their money when it comes to laying claim to the title "Beer City USA". Sure Grand Rapids has won the distinction several times over now, but there's plenty of great craft beer flowing from the taps of Kalamazoo's local breweries-- and pretty soon we'll be adding one more to that list!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

7th Annual ‘Wine Not?’ Wine Festival in Kalamazoo

The 7th annual 'Wine Not?' festival is coming back to Kalamazoo on Saturday, March 4, at the Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University. The event boasts over 100 wineries and more than 250 wines to choose from, from local Michigan vines as well as from across the country. The full list of wineries and wines will be available at their respective links once they are released.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo

Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

