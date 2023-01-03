Read full article on original website
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame
I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
CNET
Sony's LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Are Down to $130 at Best Buy (Save $70)
If you're going to invest in a set of earbuds, grabbing a pair with modern features like active noise-canceling technology is a good idea -- and Sony LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds are our favorite compact noise-canceling earbuds right now. At $200, these earbuds are a little pricey, but Best Buy has currently slashed the cost by $70 for a limited time on this model in Desert Sand, meaning you can bring home a pair for just $130 -- that's only $2 more than the lowest price we've seen.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
In Style
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings
If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Gizmodo
The Detachable Surround Sound Speakers on This Soundbar Can Also Be Used as Wireless Bluetooth Speakers
The smartphone came along and singlehandedly replaced countless devices we used to fill our pockets with—cellphones, cameras, MP3 players, and more. So why shouldn’t we be demanding the same level of multi-tasking from other devices? JBL’s Bar 1300X soundbar seems like a good start. It will replace a surround sound setup’s spiderweb of wires and all the Bluetooth speakers scattered about your home.
13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds
AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
Engadget
JBL Tour Pro 2 hands-on: Putting earbud controls on a touchscreen case
JBL is showing off several models of true wireless earbuds at CES, but perhaps the most interesting is the Tour Pro 2. This premium set comes with a "smart" case that features a touchscreen display on the outside. That 1.45-inch LED panel gives you access to the core features of the JBL One app, including noise cancellation modes, EQ presets, volume and track controls. The display will also show you battery info for each earbud and the case individually, along with the current time. Those four items line the top while the other tools are available by swiping across screens.
What to expect from Samsung in 2023
Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023. Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.
Samsung's best portable projector just got even better
Samsung's fun FreeStyle projector is even better for 2023 with a brand new design and some clever new features
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 brings a silicone edge to its upgrades
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus is primarily known for its smartphones, but the company's audio products are pretty good as well. In 2021, the company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro, which surprised us with its clear and sharp audio quality, though the excess bass meant the earbuds were not for everyone. Two years later, the company has announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China, the successor to the Buds Pro and its new flagship earbuds.
Phone Arena
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
CNET
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
Gizmodo
The Chonky Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra Features the Largest Sensor Ever Put Into a Webcam
Razer is promising “DSLR-level detail and clarity” from its new Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra by equipping it with the largest sensor ever used in a webcam. But the company might be taking too much inspiration from DSLRs, because this is also one of the largest and beefiest webcams we’ve ever seen perched atop a monitor.
Sennheiser’s latest earbuds bring clarity to your conversations
Though Sennheiser isn’t technically at CES, it’s announcing products that coincide with the consumer electronics trade show, and the latest is a true wireless to helps enhance the clarity of your conversations. To be clear (ahem), the Conversation Clear Plus from Sennheiser is not (we repeat not) a...
Gizmodo
Sennheiser's New Wireless Earbuds Silence Noise While Boosting Voices
Even with ambient sound-boosting features, most wireless earbuds aren’t designed to fill the role of a hearing aid for those dealing with the early stages of hearing loss, but Sennheiser’s new Conversation Clear Plus can help those who specifically struggle with hearing voices and conversations in noisy environments, without requiring a trip to the audiologist.
