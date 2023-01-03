Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Pelé's Funeral Draws Large Crowds, Bidding Farewell to the Legend in Eight Mile Long Procession
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023 the world said its last goodbye to football legend, Pelé. The Brazilian community paid respects nationwide, with over 200 million people around the world watching the final procession. Pelé was buried in the city of Santos, the place where he grew up and became...
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral
Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media.The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.Fans expected former Santos players like Neymar, Rodrygo and Giovanni to attend. They also hoped retired greats like Zico, Romario, Ronaldo, Kaká and Ronaldinho Gaucho would show up at the beach city 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of São Paulo.Their social media...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
BBC
BBC
Guinea-Bissau pays tribute with King Pele stadium
The Estadio da Rocha in Guinea-Bissau's second city Bafata is to be renamed the King Pele after the late Brazilian football icon, the country's government has decided. The stadium - which is home to Sporting Clube de Bafata - is the second African ground to be renamed in honour of Pele, following a call from Fifa's president Gianna Infantino that countries around the world should make such a change.
theScore
Pele laid to rest as Brazil bids final farewell to soccer legend
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
kalkinemedia.com
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
BBC
Cape Verde renames national stadium in honour of Pele
Cape Verde's national stadium is to be renamed after Pele, the country's prime minister has said. The 15,000-seater Estadio Nacional de Cabo Verde, located just outside the capital Praia, will become the Pele Stadium. The news comes after Fifa's president Gianna Infantino proposed - while speaking at Pele's memorial service...
Saudi Arabia Is Getting the World’s First ‘Ronaldo Correspondent’
The move comes as Cristiano Ronaldo embarks on a $214 million a year deal to play for Al Nassr.
AOL Corp
Benfica Manager Slams Chelsea For Dishonest Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez
Roger Schmidt has criticized the way Chelsea have gone about pursuing the Argentina star.
Gianluca Vialli death: Former Chelsea and Italy forward dies aged 58 after cancer battle
Gianluca Vialli, the former Chelsea and Italy forward, has died aged 58.Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later. He had recently been working with the Italian national team but took a step back from duties this winter when the cancer reemerged and his health worsened. “At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments,” he said on 14 December. “The goal is to use all my energies to help my body...
CNBC
Saudi Arabia’s cash splurge on soccer could cause ripple effects across the sports world
Ronaldo's two-and-a-half-year contract, reportedly worth up to 200 million euros ($212 million) per year including commercial agreements, will make the 37-year-old the highest-paid footballer in history, and the highest-paid athlete in the world. The Portuguese forward's move comes as Saudi Arabia reportedly readies a potential joint bid to stage the...
BBC
Enzo Fernandez: Benfica boss criticises Chelsea pursuit of Argentina midfielder
Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has criticised Chelsea in their pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues are in talks about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner from the Portuguese club. Fernandez, who joined Benfica from River Plate in August 2022, has a release clause of about £106m.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Journalist explains finer details of Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr
After agreeing to mutually terminate his contract with Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo become arguably football’s highest-profile free agent, ever. The Portugal superstar, who represented his country during the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, spent just a few weeks without a club before eventually agreeing to join Saudi club Al-Nassr.
traveltomorrow.com
