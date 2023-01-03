Brian Windhorst reports Minnesota Timberwolves players’ growing frustration with Rudy Gobert

Will the Wolves still push through with their plans to commit to Gobert as a franchise cornerstone?

Rudy Gobert © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have botched a chance of achieving greatness by mixing up their roster this past offseason. While the front office deserves some praise for taking the gamble, it may end up getting ridiculed by plenty of people across the league for placing that risk on acquiring Rudy Gobert .

While the center has undoubtedly proven his capability of changing the game on the defensive end, his offensive weaknesses have been well-documented, and his Wolves teammates have reportedly been "really frustrated" about Gobert for a particular reason.

Butterfingers?

NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the franchise's current predicament on a recent episode of his podcast. He stated that the team knew about Gobert's limitations before pushing through with the fateful trade with the Utah Jazz and that it understood that building chemistry with the "Stifle Tower" would take some time. However, his inability to protect the ball has apparently irritated some of those in the Wolves pack.

"But he has really frustrated the fans there and frustrated his teammates because earlier this season, he kept having turnovers," Windhorst said of the 10-year NBA veteran. "They would run plays, pick-and-rolls for him, and the ball would go through his hands. I don't have the number in front of me to tell you how many of those turnovers he had, but for the Wolves and their fans, it felt like 100."

Looking at the numbers, it seems like Gobert still hasn't been able to work on limiting his turnovers. This season, he has a turnover rate of 14.6%. In comparison, Karl-Anthony Towns, who handles the rock more, registers a 15.7% turnover rate. Considering that the 7-foot-1 plays off the ball in most possessions, he shouldn't be turning the ball over as much.

Defensive downgrade?

Perhaps if the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was helping the Wolves clamp down on opponents, his teammates would be able to forgive him for his offensive miscues.

But Gobert hasn't been that transformative on that end of the court this campaign. In fact, Minnesota has had a worse defensive rating this season than in the 2021-22 campaign when the French big man was still with the Utah Jazz.

It won't be a surprise if frustrations keep mounting for the 17-21 Wolves. Fortunately, the team caught a break on Monday, defeating the conference-leading Denver Nuggets to snap a six-game losing streak. Not to spoil the party, but Gobert was notably the only Wolves player to finish the night with a negative plus/minus (-4).

It will be interesting to see if Minnesota can begin turning things around or start seeing its players express their exasperation because of (another) lost season.