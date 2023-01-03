ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres roster review: Matt Carpenter

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORazp_0k1nbbiw00

MATT CARPENTER

  • Position(s): First base, second base, third base, right field, left field
  • 2023 opening day age: 37
  • Bats / Throws: Left / Right
  • Height / Weight: 6-foot-4 / 210 pounds
  • How acquired: Signed as a free agent in December 2022
  • Contract status: His $12 million deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, a $3.5 million salary for this season and a $5.5 million player option for 2024. He will also receive $500,000 for reaching 300 plate appearances each of the next two seasons and an additional $500,000 for every 50 plate appearances after 300 through 550 during both seasons.
  • Key 2022 stats: .305 avg., .412 OBP, .727 SLG, 15 HRs, 37 RBIs, 28 runs, 0 steals, 19 walks, 35 strikeouts (47 games, 154 plate appearances)

STAT TO NOTE

  • .422 — Carpenter’s isolated power in 2022, eighth-best ever for a player with at least 150 plate appearances in a season, according to baseball-reference.com. The players with seasons better than Carpenter’s brief but powerful stint with the Yankees: Barry Bonds (.536 in 2001, .450 in 2004, .429 in 2002), Babe Ruth (.472 in 1920, .469 in 1921) and Mark McGwire (.454 in 1998, .441 in 2000). Isolated power measures the raw power of a hitter by accounting for only extra-base hits (slugging percentage minus batting average).

TRENDING

  • Up — A three-time All-Star with the Cardinals, Carpenter earned $52 million over a six-year deal that ended in 2019 and an additional $39 million vian an extension over the next two season (the 2020 salary was prorated for the 60-game COVID season). By the time the last contract was up, Carpenter had seen his production slip from 36 homers and an .897 OPS in his Age 32 season in 2018 to 15 homers and a .726 OPS in 2019 to a .640 OPS in 2020 and a .581 OPS in 2021. That left him settling for a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers upon finally hitting free agency before the 2022 season, but he was released in May without ever reaching the majors. Days later, Carpenter signed a big-league deal with the Yankees and finally began to showcase his swing changes, becoming the first Yankee to hit six or more homers in the first 10 games with the team and breaking the franchise record with 13 blasts in his first games. His numbers in a small sample were certainly propped up by a favorable home park as Carpenter hit .388/.524/1.082 with nine homers in 22 games in New York and .253/.333/.506 on the road. His regular season was cut short when he broke a bone after fouling a ball off his left foot. Carpenter returned in time for the postseason but went 1-for-12 while appearing in six games (two starts).

2023 OUTLOOK

  • With the Padres signing Xander Bogaerts to overload their infield with star talent, they were in need of an affordable lottery ticket to help offset first basemen Josh Bell , Brandon Drury and Wil Myers all departing as free agents. Enter Carpenter , who figures to see time at designated hitter, first base and the corner spots in the outfield and potentially provide backup duty at third and second base. His left-handed bat figures to see most of his starts against righties, although he was rather productive against both righties (1.093 OPS) and lefties (1.27O OPS) in 2022.

ROSTER RANKINGS

No. 18 | INF/OF Matt Carpenter

No. 19 | RHP Seth Lugo

No. 20 | LHP Tim Hill

No. 21 | LHP Drew Pomeranz

No. 22 | RHP Steven Wilson

No. 23 | OF Jose Azocar

No. 24 | LHP Jay Groome

No. 25 | RHP Nabil Crismatt

No. 26 | INF Eguy Rosario

No. 27 | RHP Reiss Knehr

No. 28 | LHP Jose Castillo

No. 29 | LHP Ryan Weathers

No. 30 | RHP Michel Báez

No. 31 | INF Matt Batten

No. 32 | RHP Angel Felipe

No. 33 | RHP Pedro Avila

No. 34 | INF/OF Brandon Dixon

No. 35 | LHP Tom Cosgrove

No. 36 | LHP Ray Kerr

No. 37 | C Brett Sullivan

No. 38 | RHP Sean Poppen

No. 39 | LHP Jose Lopez

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

