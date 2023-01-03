ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy