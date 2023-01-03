Read full article on original website
Mabus
3d ago
they ought to regulate the sale of dogs and cats, as well. people should not be allowed to breed animals that they do not properly take care of.
Reply
11
Terry Efaw
3d ago
Then he needs to put a billOut for help for all these poor elderly ppl that have toGive their pets upBecause they can’t afford to feed themselves not alone a pet. But most pplJust look at it like oh it’s just a dog or cat. No. It’s theirs family n companion. Maybe the only thing they have to talk to in days or weeks.
Reply(2)
8
PleaseAdopt
3d ago
Unfortunately abuse and neglect will never end, but better laws will help in getting these animals some justice!!
Reply
17
Related
New Ohio law protects disabled people’s parental rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Todd Elzey has been around the block. Hailing from West Jefferson, Elzey was a licensed attorney in California before moving to upstate New York to work as a Medicare Appeal Officer for eight years. After returning to Ohio, he was a freelance reporter covering city government in Geneva and Kettering. He’s […]
countynewsonline.org
License Reciprocity Act Signed into Law
COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) applauds the signing of Senate Bill 131, the companion bill of Powell’s House Bill 203, which will boost Ohio’s economic competitiveness by recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses and attracting skilled workers to the state. “Ohio can be on the leading edge...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill barring localities from banning flavored tobacco, e-cigarettes sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus, among other city governments in the state, will maintain some of its power after Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Thursday morning that members of his own party had passed. House Bill 513 would have prohibited local governments from banning tobacco and e-cigarette sales, but DeWine’s decision […]
DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one
While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine is putting the finishing touches on the last one. So far this week, the governor has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed one. DeWine rejected HB 286, sponsored by Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati. The bill would have […] The post DeWine signs 23 bills into law, vetoes one appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wbnowqct.com
New Ban In Place
Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests
CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
What was once as low as a 6-day sentence for swatting is now 18 months in Ohio
A new law in Ohio is cracking down on the false swatting calls, making any false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency a felony.
Legal clock starts ticking again on potential Ohio recreational marijuana ballot measure
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The clock has started ticking again on an initiative that could put recreational marijuana up for a statewide vote this November. Starting Tuesday, the Ohio legislature will have four months to consider a recreational marijuana proposal submitted by a group of marijuana businesses. The group, called the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, submitted the measure through what’s called an initiated statute, the legal process through which citizens can propose changes in state law.
New Ohio speaker likely means pause on push to raise constitutional amendment threshold: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the harried days of the fall lame-duck legislature, Republicans proposed making it harder for Ohioans to approve constitutional amendments by raising the vote threshold from 50% plus one to 60%. The...
Study: Ohio childhood asthma cases attributable to gas stoves
In Ohio, researchers found that the state could avoid nearly 10 percent of childhood asthma if gas stoves were not present in homes.
Shame on officials for frittering away pandemic relief on dog parks, not the needy
This “Bernie Sanders Social Democrat” now agrees with conservative Republicans after reading the Dec. 31 Plain Dealer analysis highlighting some of the worst and most questionable uses of federal pandemic relief funds in Ohio (”Government agencies have spent American Rescue Plan Act dollars on dog parks, golf course clubhouses, police chief bonuses and more”).
WTOV 9
Is 2023 the year recreational marijuana is legalized in the tri-state area?
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The new year is sure to bring in new laws across the country, including the legalization of recreational marijuana. But Ohio remains medical use only, so where does the future lie in the Buckeye State?. "Other states like Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, the ones locally...
police1.com
'Swatting' now a felony under Ohio governor's new law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law this week that aims to deter swatting: an all-too-common crime that is tying up police resources. According to WCPO News, DeWine signed House Bill 462 on Monday, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony. The minimum sentence for a person convicted of a fourth-degree felony in Ohio is six months, but offenders can be sentenced up to 18 months in prison.
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here are some of the […]
iheart.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture Introduces Beginning Farmer Tax Credit
The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping to ensure the next crop of Ohio producers has the resources to provide for their families and those across the state. The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit is now available to those who’ve recently entered the field and those who help beginning farmers.
WCPO
'Swatting' is now a felony in Ohio after DeWine signed bill into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio joins the rest of the country with 'strangulation law'
OHIO — Ohio was the only state that didn't have what’s called a “strangulation law,” according to State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood). But Gov. Mike DeWine's signature on Senate Bill 288 changed that. “I really believe once this legislation goes into law, we’re going to save...
beckersasc.com
8 Ohio medical updates
ASCs and gastroenterology practices have been taking off in Ohio, with several updates in the state since Nov. 22. 1. Cincinnati-based TriHealth affiliated with Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute to improve cardiovascular care in the state. 2. Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. partnered with management services organization Sunvera...
WFMJ.com
WATCHDOG REPORT: EMS crises grows in Pennsylvania with unique challenges
The fear is felt across the nation. EMS providers continue to struggle and a Mercer County ambulance provider hopes an upcoming gathering to sound the alarm once again, will do something "before it's too late." "Now we are truly getting to the end of the road," Chief of Superior Ambulance...
DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
Comments / 14