The next total solar eclipse – when the moon completely blocks the face of the sun – could be your last chance to see one occur for decades to come. Such an event is expected to cross over Mexico, the U.S. and Canada on April 8, 2024. And according to NASA, that will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. until August 2044. During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun's light and darkening the sky as if it were early in the morning or late in the evening. The...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO