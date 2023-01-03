Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
Rep-elects erroneously share press releases saying they were sworn in hours after failed House Speaker votes
Rep.-elect George Santos, among others, erroneously claimed they were sworn into Congress on Tuesday, despite the House of Representatives not holding such ceremonies.
Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become the next House Speaker fell short on Tuesday in a string of three consecutive votes, marking a chaotic opening to a new Congress — and dampening the Republicans’ celebration as they took control of the House for the first time since 2018. The GOP standoff — pitting McCarthy…
New Congress Officially Sworn Into Office
A small group of hardline conservatives, including the newest member of Oklahoma's delegation, helped deal a historic blow to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. He had hoped to become Speaker in the new Republican-led house. News 9's Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the details.
NBC 29 News
Rep. Bob Good playing a role in divide on Speaker of the House vote
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) is part of the small group making a big impact on fellow GOP member Kevin McCarthy’s role in the House of Representatives. “Until now, this is the first time that I think a national audience is beginning to see...
No speaker yet, but a lot of speaking
With frustrations mounting, here were some of the most quotable moments from two days of struggle to elect a House speaker.
CoinTelegraph
US Congress investigations into FTX are in limbo without a House Speaker
At the time of publication, the United States House of Representatives was at a historic standstill in its process of choosing a Speaker for the 118th Congress — a quagmire that could lead to lawmakers delaying committee hearings. As of Jan. 4, California Representative Kevin McCarthy lost the fifth...
BBC
US political chaos drags on for 12th Speaker vote
Here are the 14 Republicans who switched their votes to Kevin McCarthy in this latest round of voting:. Victoria Spartz of Indiana (returned to McCarthy after voting “present”) Paul Gosar of Arizona. Andy Ogles of Tennessee. McCarthy is still four votes shy of the majority he needs to...
Democrat Mary Peltola doubts results of GOP's House speaker battle: 'I’m never getting sworn in am I?'
Mary Peltola, Alaska's at-large Congression District rep-elect, expressed doubt that her colleagues in the House of Representatives will agree on a new speaker anytime soon.
Washington Examiner
House speaker holdup affecting constituent services
As the House of Representatives remains without a speaker, lawmakers are unable to perform services for constituents because they have not been sworn in as members of the new Congress. A staffer for a Republican representative-elect told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers that they were unable to work with the IRS...
newsnationnow.com
118th Senate sworn in as House speaker vote stalls
(NewsNation) — Lawmakers from the 118th Congress swore in a new class of senators, with some famous faces in the crowd. Among them were Senators John Fetterman, Raphael Warnock and J.D. Vance. Fetterman came back after a stroke that made some fear voters would turn lose confidence in him,...
BBC
The longest vote for US House Speaker lasted two months
If you think US House of Representatives' failure to elect a Speaker is moving at a glacial pace after 11 votes over three days, that's only by modern standards. Americans last witnessed a Speaker election like this one a century ago, in 1923, when another Republican rebellion led to nine rounds of voting.
Florida Congressman Bryon Donalds garners votes for Speaker of the House
Three times in a row now, Florida Congressman Bryon Donalds was nominated for speaker of the U.S. House, and each time he didn’t even come close. Donalds is caught up in a stalemate as republicans, who control the house, can’t agree on a leader to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Chaos over Speaker of the House Continues
January 3, 2023, is not only the beginning of a new year but also the beginning of a new Congress. The first order of business for the House is to elect a Speaker of the House. The House can't do anything until a speaker is elected. Committees can't be assigned, legislation cannot be voted on, and House members can't be sworn in because the Speaker of the House swears the new members of Congress in. The new members are only members elect until they are sworn in when they officially get the title of Representative.
Comments / 0