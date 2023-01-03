ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become the next House Speaker fell short on Tuesday in a string of three consecutive votes, marking a chaotic opening to a new Congress — and dampening the Republicans’ celebration as they took control of the House for the first time since 2018. The GOP standoff — pitting McCarthy…
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Congress Officially Sworn Into Office

A small group of hardline conservatives, including the newest member of Oklahoma's delegation, helped deal a historic blow to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. He had hoped to become Speaker in the new Republican-led house. News 9's Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the details.
BBC

US political chaos drags on for 12th Speaker vote

Here are the 14 Republicans who switched their votes to Kevin McCarthy in this latest round of voting:. Victoria Spartz of Indiana (returned to McCarthy after voting “present”) Paul Gosar of Arizona. Andy Ogles of Tennessee. McCarthy is still four votes shy of the majority he needs to...
Washington Examiner

House speaker holdup affecting constituent services

As the House of Representatives remains without a speaker, lawmakers are unable to perform services for constituents because they have not been sworn in as members of the new Congress. A staffer for a Republican representative-elect told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers that they were unable to work with the IRS...
newsnationnow.com

118th Senate sworn in as House speaker vote stalls

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers from the 118th Congress swore in a new class of senators, with some famous faces in the crowd. Among them were Senators John Fetterman, Raphael Warnock and J.D. Vance. Fetterman came back after a stroke that made some fear voters would turn lose confidence in him,...
BBC

The longest vote for US House Speaker lasted two months

If you think US House of Representatives' failure to elect a Speaker is moving at a glacial pace after 11 votes over three days, that's only by modern standards. Americans last witnessed a Speaker election like this one a century ago, in 1923, when another Republican rebellion led to nine rounds of voting.
The Maine Writer

Chaos over Speaker of the House Continues

January 3, 2023, is not only the beginning of a new year but also the beginning of a new Congress. The first order of business for the House is to elect a Speaker of the House. The House can't do anything until a speaker is elected. Committees can't be assigned, legislation cannot be voted on, and House members can't be sworn in because the Speaker of the House swears the new members of Congress in. The new members are only members elect until they are sworn in when they officially get the title of Representative.

