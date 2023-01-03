Read full article on original website
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
longislandbusiness.com
Kinben Sushi Opens in Plainview
A sushi joint opened in Plainview last fall and replaced Heike Sushi with new owners. Sushi joints are not hard to find on Long Island but a really good one is worth its weight in gold and reviewers are saying Kinben Sushi is one of the good ones. You’ll find...
‘Not Done Lightly’: Popular Long Island Restaurant Changing Hands After 15 Years
This story has been updated.A popular Long Island restaurant known for its casual American cuisine is changing hands after 15 years in business.McQuades Neighborhood Grill, located in Lynbrook at 275 Merrick Road, has been sold to new owners, restaurant owner Jim McQuade revealed in a Facebook post…
greaterlongisland.com
Babylon Carriage House closes; something new is in the works
The Babylon Carriage House, a widely-popular eatery and bar in downtown Babylon, announced it has closed. A spokesperson from the Standard Hospitality Group, which now operates the restaurant, released the following statement on Facebook:. “After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed it doors. We thank...
Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place
A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area. Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said. Hannibal named the restaurant after his...
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening
Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
New York's 'Haunted House of Hamburgers' Celebrates Halloween All Year
Halloween lovers won't want to pass this place up.
longisland.com
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D - Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a focal...
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: The return of ‘Midnight on Main St.,’ Patchogue’s New Year’s Eve celebration
This Dec. 31 marked the long-waited return of Patchogue’s New Year’s Eve celebration “Midnight on Main Street.”. The event, which has not been held in person since it rang in 2020, was green-lit last year before a surge of COVID-19 cases squashed it. So a little rain...
Basement Apartment Hearing Withdrawn But Debate Continues
A public hearing on the legalization of basement apartments was removed from the Huntington Town Board agenda Wednesday night but residents on both sides of the issue had their say anyway. The public session included a sharp exchange between Zak Zethner, who supports basement apartments Read More ...
Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans
A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business. Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed...
27east.com
Somerset Barriers Are Source of Tension in Southampton Village
A barrier that has been temporarily installed to prevent through traffic from going down Somerset Avenue off Hill Street in Southampton Village is causing consternation among neighbors in the area.... more. Western Edition Person of the Year: Rick Martel, ‘Truly a Team Player’. Rick Martel was just months out...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her
A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 1.4.23
• We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies today, with a high temperature near 57 degrees and showers and fog likely, mainly after 4 p.m., The wind will be out of the southwest at 6 to 8 miles per hour. Showers are expected to continue overnight, with a low around 42. Thursday will be cloudy, with a high near 49 and a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
News 12
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
The Commack Motor Inn was sold last month for nearly $14 million. The motel is known for its drive-up window, heart-shaped tubs, water beds and three-hour "short stay" option. News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor named Mukesh Patel, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly - something that community members seem happy about.
