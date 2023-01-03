Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Frederick W. “Bill” Beckmeyer Jr
Frederick W. “Bill” Beckmeyer Jr., of Salina, Kan., passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born in Medford, Okla., on January 19, 1930, to Fred and Irene (Sheeran) Beckmeyer. Bill graduated from Chapman, Kan., High School in 1948, where he was involved in various sports. He...
ksal.com
Equifest Coming Back to Salina
One of the largest events of its kind in the country is coming back to Salina. Equifest of Kansas is preparing for its 26th year. The event will be riding into to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds in Salina in March. Equifest is...
ksal.com
Jimmy Dean Johnston, Sr
Jimmy Dean Johnston, Sr., 71, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, due to complications with COPD. He was born July 12, 1951, the youngest child and only son of Clifford and Martha Jo (Derryberry) Johnston, in Dennison, Texas. His family later relocated to Salina, Kansas where he enlisted in the US Army where he served 2 tours in Vietnam and Thailand over 4 years of active service. He relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1976 where he lived for 20 years before permanently moving back to Salina, Kansas to care for his mother.
ksal.com
Rodney R. Sippel
Rodney R. Sippel, Assaria, Kansas, passed away January 4, 2023, at the age of 69 after a lengthy illness. He was born September 26, 1953, to the late Arthur C. and Artha E. (Bogart) Sippel. Rodney was a truck driver, for many years working as an over the road driver....
ksal.com
VIDEO: Firefighters Free Men Trapped in Trench
Salina Firefighters Friday evening rescued two workers from a private plumbing company who became trapped when a trench they were working in collapsed around them. The incident happened at around 4:45 on Edwards Street near the entrance of the Salina South High School east parking lot. Salina Fire Chief Tony...
ksal.com
Expanded Most Wanted Online
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
ksal.com
Death Investigated as Homicide
The death of an Ogden man is being investigated as a homicide. According to the Junction City Police Department, Friday afternoon at 1:17 officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Fort Avenue in Junction City in reference to a possible death. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-0lod Carson Simon of Ogden deceased.
ksal.com
Marysville Sweeps Abilene
Pictured is Brax Fisher, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Abilene – The Abilene Cowgirls got off to a fast start courtesy of 6’ Junior Claira Dannefer. She scored all 12 of Abilene’s points in the opening quarter. Unfortunately, Dannefer would be held to 2 points the rest of the night and the Cowgirls would struggle to score.
ksal.com
United Way Event Raises $30K
A year-end Salina Area United Way fundraiser generated $30,000 for the organization. According to the United Way, a total of $30,000 was raised thanks to the community and attendees at their latest fundraising event, Dueling Pianos Christmas 2022, on Saturday, December 17 at Tony’s Pizza Event Center. This year’s event saw a $10,000 increase in dollars raised from the previous Dueling Pianos Christmas in 2021.
ksal.com
Bridging Gap to Home Ownership
The dream of home ownership takes planning and patience to become a reality. Over the past couple of years a team of professionals in Salina has come alongside first time home buyers to help piece the puzzle together. Mike Peterson and Gary Hobbie with the Community Housing Development Corporation joined...
ksal.com
Minneapolis Lions split with the Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday Night
Minneapolis traveled to Gypsum to take on state ranked Southeast of Saline on Friday night and it was the lady Lions pulling off the upset in game the early game and the boys falling to the Trojans. GIRLS: Minneapolis 47, SES 41. This was a highly anticipated matchup for both...
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Storage Burglaries
Police are seeking tips in a case involving thefts from multiple storage units at multiple facilities. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say between December 15th and December 31st officers took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities.
ksal.com
Salina Man Played For Phog Allen
When the winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, celebrates its 125th year of play Satureday a Salina man who may be the oldest living KU letterman is expected to be there. 94-year-old Aubrey Linville, who grew up in Salina, is at age 94 likely to be the oldest surviving...
ksal.com
South splits at Newton, Girls win OT thriller
The Salina South Cougars split their double-header at Newton on Friday night, with the girls earing a 36-30 OT win, and the boys dropping a tough loss 66-56. GIRLS: Salina South , Newton 30 (OT) A defensive battle broke out last night inside of Ravenscroft Gym in Newton, with neither...
ksal.com
Central splits with Eisenhower
We expected a good game between the 4-2 Mustangs and the visiting 4-1 Tigers but no one expected the thriller we saw. Both teams went back and forth the entire game starting off with a 4-0 by the Tigers followed by a 10-0 Mustang run. Central led Eisenhower 12-6 at the end of 1. The 2nd quarter was similar with very little scoring but back and forth competitive ball by both teams as the Mustangs led 16-13 at the half. The 1st half scoring was led by Tyler Vidrickson for Central and Carly Dameron of the Tigers who proved to be a tough matchup downlow. The third quarter went back and forth once again and this time the Tigers capitalized on missed free throws and turnovers by the Mustangs to grab a 23-22 lead heading into the final 8 minutes, or so we thought. In a competitive yet low scoring 4th quarter the Mustangs found themselves trailing 28-25 with under a minute to go before the junior guard Callan Hall drained a corner three to knot things up at 28. Quickly Dameron for the Tigers made a right handed floater to give the Tigers a quick lead, 30-28. With approximately 15 seconds left, who else but Tyler Vidrickson of Central drains a jumper from the elbow to tie things right back up at 30 all. The Tigers gave themselves a chance to win it in the final 8 seconds by drawing back to back fouls but were unable to capitalize as they missed three free throws in the final 8 seconds of regulation. OT was no different from the rest of the game as both teams battled it out and this time Central had a chance to end it in OT with a made free throw but instead missed sending us to OT number 2. It was 34-34 all and once again both teams continued to exchange blows. The Mustangs went 1-2 from the free throw line in the final 20 seconds to give themselves a three point lead, their largest since leading early in the 3rd quarter. A last second shot by the Tigers with less than a second to go made it 42-41 but it was too little too late as the Mustangs won an absolute thriller in front of a packed house to improve to 5-2 on the season. The Tigers fell to 4-2 on the season despite a tremendous effort by Carly Dameron who finished with 29 points and a double double.
