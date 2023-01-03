ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sea Lion Chases Down Baby Penguin, Shows Absolutely No Mercy

Sea lions make a popular meal for one of the ocean’s fiercest predators, the killer whale. However, a new viral video shows that sea lions themselves make for ruthless hunters as well, with one caught chasing a tiny baby penguin along the shoreline of a beach before scooping it up with sharp teeth and powerful jaws.
Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight

Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.
Young Hunter Bags Incredible Leucistic Teal in Florida

Twenty-year-old Matthew Dalton recently bagged the trophy of duck of a lifetime. Dalton, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, had traveled with three friends to freelance in central Florida earlier this season. They were scouting a big lake in the afternoon for their first hunt the next morning—when Dalton spotted a white bird among a raft of coots.
Sympathetic taxidermist rescues frozen iguanas as they fall from the sky amid bomb cyclone

It was cloudy with a chance of iguanas. A Florida animal lover is going viral after collecting iguanas that had frozen stiff and toppled out of trees amidst the frigid bomb cyclone pounding the US. Footage of him retrieving the herpetological hail is currently going viral online. “Iguanas literally started dropping out of the trees,” taxidermist Brendan Denuyl, 29, told SWNS of the chilling phenomenon, which occurred across South Florida over Christmas weekend as temperatures dipped into the 20s, marking the region’s coldest Dec. 25 in 33 years. This didn’t bode well for the Sunshine State’s invasive cold-blooded lizards, which seize up...
Viewers Freaked Out by Video of Massive Octopus Being Caught on Fishing Line

When photographer and fisherman Brooke Sattar and her friends set out for a day of prawn fishing, they expected to find plenty of the tiny, tasty crustaceans. As they dragged the trap back up to the surface, however, the sea creature attached was just slightly larger than a prawn. Actually, it was an octopus so large that everyone on board was temporarily at a loss for words.
Hippo Swallows 2-Year-Old Boy Whole, Spits Him Back Out Alive

A 2-year-old boy from Uganda is lucky to be alive after a rogue hippopotamus swallowed him whole and spit him back out. According to a police report from the Uganda Police Force, Iga Paul was playing near his home when the hippo approached, grabbing him by “the head and swallowing half of his body.”
