FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this monthKristen WaltersStamford, CT
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
As a Nurse Strike Approaches, NYC Hospitals Begin Relocating Sick Infants And Diverting Back AmbulancesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
94.3 Lite FM
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
hamlethub.com
Bernard and Sarah to open À Table, prepared food storefront, in Ridgefield's Marketplace
Sarah and Bernard bid farewell to Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on New Year’s Eve and are ready to embark on their next culinary adventure - a new prepared food storefront in the Marketplace that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table and allows Sarah Bouissou Catering to continue its legacy.
hamlethub.com
You just moved to Ridgefield with kids! Now what?
Ridgefield is an absolutely fabulous place to raise a family! Excellent schools, plenty of activities, the first Cultural District in the state of Connecticut, close proximity to NYC and it’s consistently one of the safest towns in America. So you just moved here and have kids in elementary and/or...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
Popular Barber Shop Closing Hudson Valley Location After 28 Years
A Hudson Valley barbershop is being forced to close its doors after almost three decades and move several towns away. The small-town charm of many Hudson Valley communities has been slowly disappearing. The mom-and-pop shop on the corner, the family-run restaurant and the local barbershop have all fallen victim to higher rents and an influx of new residents unfamiliar with many of the small businesses that have been operating in the Hudson Valley for generations.
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
greenwichfreepress.com
First Selectman Honors Freccia Bros Garage on 100 Years of Service in Greenwich
On Thursday, First Selectman Fred Camillo delivered a proclamation to Freccia Bros Garage on West Putnam Ave, to congratulate the owners on 100 years of service in the town of Greenwich and present a proclamation. The business got started back in 1922 repairing and painting horse carriages. The family run...
7 New Escape Rooms Open at The Poughkeepsie Galleria
Are you all in for an adventure in the Poughkeepsie Galleria?. This week, the Galleria announced on Facebook the addition of All In Adventures near Macy's department store. At All In Adventures guests can solve mysteries in one of their 7 in-person escape rooms, throw axes at their indoor axe-throwing range, and put their game show skills to the test in their Game Show Room.
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
greenwichfreepress.com
Winter is the Best Time to Test for Radon: Discounted Testing Available through February
The month of January has been designated as Radon Action Month by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA). Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. after smoking, and it is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Radon is estimated to be responsible for more than 21,000 deaths from lung cancer in the US each year. About 2,900 of these deaths occur among people who have never smoked. Smokers exposed to radon have a much higher risk for developing lung cancer than smokers who are not exposed.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Sharon Package Store
Nestled in its namesake picturesque town center, Sharon Package Store has brought its distinct selection of fine beer, wine and spirits to the community and its visitors for the past seven years. Fiancées and business partners Dylan Baker and Kirsten Haaland bring their combined decades of industry experience to the daily management of the shop.
greenwichfreepress.com
New P&Z Director RMA Highlights: Affordable Housing, ADUs, Vermin, New Outdoor Dining Rules, Rockefeller Property
Greenwich’s new Planning & Zoning director Patrick LaRow, who has worked in the department since 2007, and was previously the deputy director, addressed the Retired Men’s Association on Wednesday. LaRow said three current P&Z efforts included formulating a new landscaping regulation (to be considered at the Jan 10...
Popular Wappingers Falls Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Dutchess Location
A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location. Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.
Insanely Popular Sub Shop’s New Route 9 Location Will Open Soon
While it's not hard to find a deli that makes sandwiches, finding one that makes the perfect sub can be difficult. Luckily, that search is now getting easier. When it comes to subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders or whatever you call them, everyone has their own personal taste. For me, it's all about using the right bread, fresh ingredients and just the right proportions of toppings.
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com
5 Best Restaurants to Try at Newburgh Waterfront: Mouthwatering Options with Stunning Hudson River Views
If you’re looking for some of the best restaurants to try in Newburgh, NY, you’ll definitely want to check out the options available at the Newburgh waterfront. With a variety of cuisines and stunning views of the Hudson River, these restaurants offer a truly unique dining experience. Here are our five of the top picks by Maxwell Alexander:
Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge
NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
