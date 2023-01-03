ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Top 10 assets see mixed performance in flat market

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $610 million over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $819.59 billion — up 0.09% from $819.04 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased by 0.09% to $323.94 billion from $324.31 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.06% to $153.30 billion from $153.20 billion.
BONK diluted market cap crashes $140M, Whitepaper link added

BONK saw over $140 million of its diluted market cap wiped over the last six hours — equating to losing roughly 35% of its total diluted market cap — according to Coinmarketcap data. The total number of BONK holders on Jan. 4, was approximately 98,000 — this number...
Research: Bitcoin super whales remain aggressive accumulators, retail sells

Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a divergence between super whales and retail, with the former remaining in aggressive accumulation mode going into the new year. The Accumulation Trend Score (ATS) looks at the relative size of entities that are actively accumulating or distributing their Bitcoin holdings. The ATS metric...
Pionex removes Huobi’s market-making funds

Singaporean crypto exchange Pionex announced that it removed Huobi’s market-making funds from its platform due to the gradually declining trading activity on the exchange. “Huobi Exchange’s trading activity on the platform has gradually decreased in recent months, and Pionex’s security team has also gradually reduced the aggregated market-making funds on the platform to maintain the financial security of Pionex users.”
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana re-enters top 10 despite slight market sell-off

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $6.93 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $812.66 billion — down 0.86% from $819.59 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.59% to $322.33 billion from $323.94 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap fell 0.86% to $152.17 billion from $153.30 billion.
Gopax investors could face $471M loss if Binance acquisition fails

South Korean exchange Gopax needs to repay customers roughly $471 million in deposits locked up in Genesis Trading — which could be lost if Binance acquisition falls through. Binance reportedly completed due diligence for the acquisition of Gopax on Jan. 2, and purchased a stake in Gopax’s largest shareholder,...
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain ownership of Robinhood shares worth $450M

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control of Robinhood shares worth $450 million on the basis that the bankrupt exchange has no “legal claims” over the assets, according to a Jan. 5 court filing. SBF said he and Gary Wang originally owned the shares. He added that...
ATOM and SOL beat BTC returns over the past 2 weeks

Altcoins often mirror the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. However, Cosmos (ATOM) and Solana (SOL), over the past two weeks, managed to outperform BTC. Cosmos is up nearly 15% compared to BTC over the past two weeks, Glassnode data indicates. On the other hand,...
Research: Bitcoin UTXOs grow despite bear market

Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXOs) are often referred to as the fundamental building block of Bitcoin. As the Bitcoin network is built on an accounting model based on unspent outputs, they can be used to measure the overall state and growth of the network. Changes in the cumulative value settled through...
BTC second-worst YTD since 2011, expected to remain flat through 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) saw its second-worst year to date (YTD) in 2022 since launch — predicted to remain flat through 2023, according to Arcane Research (AR). Down 65% by the end of 2022, BTC performed worse on only one other occasion — in 2018, down 73% on the YTD.
Animoca Brands lowers Q1 fundraising target to $1B

Animoca Brands readjusted its fundraising target for a web3 investment fund to $1 billion from a previous goal of $2 billion in the first quarter amid “challenging” market conditions, Bloomberg News reported. Animoca Brands CEO Yat Siu told Bloomberg:. “[The first quarter] is the goal and then let’s...
Exploring alternative mining options through IoT incentivized networks – Gathering of the Gigahash #2

In this episode of The Gathering of the Gigahash, Dave, Akiba, and Joe from NetworkBits Crypto discuss the state of mining within IoT (Internet of Things) and location services. Joe, who is passionate about the subject, explains how location services work using RF (radio frequency) broadcasts and triangulation by TDOA (time differentiation of arrival). He mentions the use of anchors, or antennas, that have line of sight to each other and can triangulate the location of a roaming device.
Highest number of crypto layoffs seen in 2022

Crypto winter continues to hit the industry from all angles, forcing some of its biggest players to scale back their expansion plans resulting in layoffs. Approximately 23,600 employees lost jobs in the crypto sector as of Dec. 9, 2022. This figure represents the industry’s highest number of layoffs ever recorded within a year.
SEC files limited objection to Voyager-Binance.US deal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pausing Voyager Digital’s plans to sell its assets to Binance.US, according to a court filing dated Jan. 4. In that limited objection, the SEC asserted that Voyager has failed to provide certain pieces of information. Specifically, it said that Voyager has not shown that Binance.US will be able to carry out a transaction that will be larger than $1 billion.
Exploring the future of real world asset tokenization with HiFi Finance and Crown Ribbon – SlateCast #42

In this episode of the Slatecast, host Akiba and Doug from HiFi Finance discuss the potential impact of decentralized finance (DeFi) on tangible real-world assets, specifically through tokenization. HiFi Finance is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol that fixed-rate loans. Its partnership with Crown Ribbon aims to bring horse syndicates onto the blockchain and offer token holders a unique, SEC-compliant security that pays dividends.
Coinbase had “inadequate” AML measures; settles for $100M with NYDFS

Coinbase will pay a penalty of $50 million for failing to comply with the New York Banking Law and other state regulations, according to a press release on Jan. 4. The largest crypto exchange by trading volume will also invest another $50 million over the next 2 years to update its compliance systems as per a plan approved by the NY regulators.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Juno advises users to ‘self-custody’ or ‘sell’ their crypto assets

Crypto firm Juno advised its customers to self-custody or sell their crypto assets due to uncertainty with its crypto partner in a Jan. 4 Twitter thread. The crypto firm advised this because it does not take personal custody of its users’ assets but relies on its crypto partner. While it did not reveal the identity of this partner, many within the community have speculated that it is Wyre.
India’s crypto tax could cause CEXs to lose $1.2T trading volume by 2026

Indian crypto exchanges lost around 97.1% of their trading volume between January and October 2022, according to recent research. The report by Indian technology policy think tank Esya Centre studied three major Indian exchanges, including WazirX, CoinDCX, and Zebpay. The study bears significance since it provides the first monetary estimate of the impact of India’s crypto tax.

