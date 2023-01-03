In this episode of The Gathering of the Gigahash, Dave, Akiba, and Joe from NetworkBits Crypto discuss the state of mining within IoT (Internet of Things) and location services. Joe, who is passionate about the subject, explains how location services work using RF (radio frequency) broadcasts and triangulation by TDOA (time differentiation of arrival). He mentions the use of anchors, or antennas, that have line of sight to each other and can triangulate the location of a roaming device.

2 DAYS AGO