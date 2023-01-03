ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

SS Das, Ajay Ratra among those interviewed for spot on India's selection panel

By Shashank Kishore
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCgBd_0k1nYDCD00

SS Das , Ajay Ratra , Amay Khurasiya and S Sharath are among a number of former players who have been interviewed for a spot on India's next senior men's selection panel, ESPNcricinfo can confirm. They, along with two members of the incumbent panel, Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh , were interviewed on Tuesday by the BCCI-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). All the shortlisted candidates are understood to have made presentations to the panel, which is expected to submit its recommendations to the board this week.

Das, the former India opener, and Ratra, the former India wicketkeeper, attended the interviews virtually as they are on coaching duty with Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Sharath, the former Tamil Nadu batter, has emerged as a strong contender to replace Sunil Joshi , who chose against re-applying, from South Zone. If Sharath gets the job, it will be an elevation from his current role as chairman of the junior men's panel. Sharath's committee picked the India squad that went on to win the Under-19 World Cup in February last year.

From the east, it's likely Das will replace his former India and Odisha team-mate Debasis Mohanty . Das played 23 Tests and four ODIs between 2002 and 2002, and 180 first-class games in all.

The need for a new selector from East Zone would have come about even if the BCCI hadn't invited applications for a new panel following India's T20 World Cup campaign, since Mohanty has completed the maximum-stipulated cumulative five-year term across various cricket committees, having been part of both junior and senior panels.

Similarly, the board would've had to anyway appoint a new selector from West Zone as the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel was reduced to four members in late 2021 after Abey Kuruvilla , the former Mumbai and India fast bowler, completed the maximum tenure of five years. While Kuruvilla moved on to the role of BCCI general manager (cricket development), the board did not appoint a replacement on the selection panel.

On Monday, in perhaps the biggest hint yet that there may not be a new chairman after all, Chetan Sharma was part of the BCCI's review meeting along with head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, NCA chief VVS Laxman and the board's top-brass to discuss the roadmap to the home 50-over World Cup scheduled for later this year.

However, the incumbent panel hasn't been asked to report to various venues for the fourth round of Ranji Trophy matches, which started today. It had initially been handed an extension until the end of the year to pick the squads for the T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka, apart from being asked to track the third round of Ranji Trophy matches from December 27-30.

The CAC conducting the interviews for the selection panel consists of former players Ashok Malhotra , Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bhutan country profile

Bhutan is a tiny and remote kingdom nestling in the Himalayas between its powerful neighbours, India and China. Almost completely cut off for centuries, it has tried to let in some aspects of the outside world while fiercely guarding its ancient traditions. The Bhutanese name for Bhutan, Druk Yul, means...
BBC

Tunisha Sharma: The Indian actress whose death set off a storm

The alleged suicide of a television actress has been making headlines in India because of the circumstances surrounding her death and the arrest of her former boyfriend amid accusations of religious manipulation. Tunisha Sharma was found dead on 24 December in a toilet on the set of her show Alibaba...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
The Independent

India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners

India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
The Guardian

Chagos Islanders demand say as UK-Mauritius sovereignty talks begin

Descendants of the people of the Chagos Islands have claimed their views are being ignored as the prime minister of Mauritius announced the start of talks with Britain over the territory’s sovereignty. Pravind Jugnauth, who has led the Mauritian government since 2017, used a new year’s address to reveal...
France 24

Spain busts group that smuggled thousands of tonnes of electronic waste to Africa

Spanish police have broken up a criminal group that smuggled over 5,000 tonnes of hazardous electronic waste from Spain's Canary Islands to several African countries, authorities said Tuesday. Police arrested 43 people suspected of having illegally shipped 331 containers of used electronics to Africa over the past two years, the...
The Independent

Modi aide declares controversial temple timeline in run up to 2024 national elections

India’s federal home minister Amit Shah has announced that the controversial Ram temple in Ayodhya city will be ready by 2024, in time for national elections scheduled to be held in the same year.Mr Shah said on Thursday that the temple will be ready by New Year’s Day on 2024.Speaking at a poll rally in the northeastern Tripura state where elections are due in March, Mr Shah said while opposition parties like the Congress had made empty promises regarding the construction of the Ram Temple, it was the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by prime minister Narendra...
The Independent

Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden

Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepen alliance with America amid China's growing influence.Kishida will embark on a six-nation trip Monday to France, Italy, Britain and Canada ahead of his Jan. 13 summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will fly to Washington to join their American counterparts Lloyd Austin...
WASHINGTON STATE
ESPN

ESPN

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy