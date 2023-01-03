Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost-of-living payments: Three instalments totalling £900 confirmed
Eight million people receiving benefits and on low incomes will receive their £900 cost-of-living payments in three instalments, the government has said. The first payment of £301 will be made in the spring, with a second of £300 in the autumn and a final £299 instalment in the spring of 2024.
Disabled people among hardest hit by cost of living crisis, finds study
Disabled people in the UK are much more likely to struggle to heat their homes and cut back on food this winter, according to a report highlighting “massive” income gaps amid the cost of living squeeze. Research from the Resolution Foundation found people with disabilities had an available...
BBC
NHS Wales: Health boss apologises to patients for 'poor' experience
Wales' NHS chief executive has apologised to patients who suffered a poor experience as hospitals struggled with demand. Judith Paget denied that the service had underprepared for the "unprecedented" pressure in the service. Her comments come after a man spoke of having to carry his grandfather into A&E after he...
BBC
Anglesey apology after double council tax error
Anglesey residents are being urged to check they have been properly refunded after double council tax payments were mistakenly taken from 1,300 accounts. People who had paid their council tax by direct debit on 21 December 2022 had their accounts debited again in error. Anglesey council has "apologised unreservedly" for...
BBC
Energy payment: Post Office urges NI customers to redeem vouchers quickly
The first £600 energy payment vouchers will start arriving from 16 January, the Post Office has said. Mark Gibson, external affairs manager at Post Office NI, said the rollout will be staggered over four weeks. Customers have been urged to redeem the voucher soon after getting it to ensure...
BBC
Ambulance wait times: Inquiry into deaths after delays
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) is investigating whether a delayed response contributed to the deaths of eight people in recent weeks. All eight deaths occurred between 12 December and the start of January. The NIAS is treating four of the deaths as serious adverse incidents, which is defined as...
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
BBC
'We want struggling people to have enough food'
Volunteers who help run food schemes for those in need say they have seen demand increasing. Inflation remains near a 40-year high, although the rate at which prices are rising has dropped back slightly, according to the latest figures. One scheme in Northamptonshire, run by the Hope Centre charity, provides...
BBC
Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution". He pledged to devolve new...
Sunak v Starmer: how did their new year speeches differ?
The main themes in play as the two leaders stepped up for their set pieces, and how they tackled, or evaded, them
Morning Bid: The year of the yen?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe, Editor, Financial Markets EMEA, Thomson Reuters. The holidays are over and it's back to work, so markets are no exception.
BBC
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
BBC
China Covid: Young people self-infect as fears for elderly grow
When Mr Chen's 85-year-old father fell ill with Covid in December, it was impossible to get an ambulance or see a doctor. They went to Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, where they were told to either try other hospitals or sit in the corridor with an IV drip. "There was no...
BBC
Covid infections soar to highest level since July
Covid-19 infection rates are at their highest since last July with one in 25 estimated to have the infection, according to new figures. Meanwhile, hospitalisations for flu in Scotland reached the highest level in five years over Christmas. Public Health Scotland's weekly update reveals nine of the 14 health boards...
BBC
Tunisha Sharma: The Indian actress whose death set off a storm
The alleged suicide of a television actress has been making headlines in India because of the circumstances surrounding her death and the arrest of her former boyfriend amid accusations of religious manipulation. Tunisha Sharma was found dead on 24 December in a toilet on the set of her show Alibaba...
I ate my way through the 'American' food in a UK grocery store. Here's how everything stacked up.
I was born and raised in Scotland so while I was home I raided UK grocery chain Sainsbury's "American" options. Here's how they stacked up.
BBC
King's Lynn patient forced to wait in ambulance for 12 hours
A hospital has apologised after an elderly man was forced to wait in the back of an ambulance for almost 12 hours. Mervyn Jones, 92, was kept outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn because no beds were available. The Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS)...
EU ban on deforestation-linked goods sets benchmark, say US lawmakers
Campaigners hail EU move, and congressman says it gives fresh impetus to similar US plans
BBC
Energy bill help for firms expected to be halved
Business groups are expecting government help with their energy bills to be halved after March, when the existing package of support expires. Heavy energy users will get support close to current levels. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told business groups on Wednesday that the support would be at a "lower level" to...
BBC
NI health: Trusts cancelling operations amid hospital pressures
Most of Northern Ireland's health trusts have confirmed they are starting to cancel non-urgent operations due to ongoing hospital pressures. All trusts, except Belfast, have said they are taking the action to increase bed capacity for unscheduled admissions. It comes after reports of delays of many hours in ambulances offloading...
Comments / 0