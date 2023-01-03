Read full article on original website
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in January
The month of January includes several activities that will let you experience the outdoors. From winter festivals, to beer festivals for the adults, a kids expo for the children, and more. Friday, January 6-Sunday, March 5, 2023 - Downtown Grand Rapids, MI. Downtown Grand Rapids will transform into a winter...
Channel 3 Brings Back Jessica Harthorn for Evening News
Former channel 3 news reporter comes back to Michigan to anchor the evening news in Kalamazoo. If Jessica's name sounds familiar it may have something to do with the fact that she was a news reporter and weekend anchor for WWMT News Channel 3 from 2011 to 2017. Or maybe you go way back with Harthorn since she is a Michigan native. After working in Chattanooga for the last 5 years for another Sinclair Broadcast Group station, she's coming home.
Another Condado Tacos is Coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Grand Rapids is set to get its second Condado Tacos - and soon!. The first Condado Tacos arrived in Grand Rapids in at 449 Bridge St. NW in winter of 2021. The build-your-own taco joint first began in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 and now operates nearly 40 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan. In addition to Grand Rapids, Condado Tacos' other Michigan locations include Kalamazoo, Royal Oak, Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Troy.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Fox17
Bringing Harold Home: West MI vet lands in GR after 8 days sleeping on airport floors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Dirkse met Harold, a 70-year-old army veteran, at the Orlando airport. Harold was on his way back to Holland from Vegas, moving back to his hometown to live with a good friend. But Harold's first flight from Vegas was canceled. He was rerouted to...
WZZM 13
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
The Big Construction Projects Happening In West Michigan For 2023
Spring is just around the corner in West Michigan. And after the snow and ice melt off the roads that can only mean one thing... Construction season will also be here. While the repairs are much needed after all the damage done during the winter, it also means traffic delays and inconveniences for commuters.
Grand Rapids Taco Chain Expands with New Carnitas, Breakfast Restaurant
A popular Grand Rapids taco franchise is expanding with a new concept!. The folks behind Tacos El Cuñado are opening a new restaurant breakfast, brunch, an carnitas restaurant this week!. According to the owners Las Carnitas El Cuñado at 315 Burton St SW will open January 6, 2022, at...
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
$5M 1929 Casa Del Lago is Everything Michigan Lake Life Should Be
They don't call it Casa Del Lago, Castle on the Water, for nothing. This vintage estate in Spring Lake, Michigan combines historic style and modern class to create a lakeside oasis you only dream about. Currently for sale for $4,995,900, this incredible property has over 400′ of prime Spring Lake...
The Craziest Pizza You Can Order In Michigan According To Experts
Sometimes it seems like talking about pizza toppings can be as controversial as talking about President Trump and President Biden. One of the bigger debates when it comes to what goes on a pizza is pineapple. Which I'll scream from the rooftops is freaking delicious and is a great topping.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Downtown Kalamazoo café serves up lunch for under $10
KALAMAZOO, MI – Looking for a quick lunch in downtown Kalamazoo? Totally Brewed Café has the answer. The downtown café features sack lunches, soups and salads that allow customers to get their orders quickly, but that doesn’t mean the service suffers. “We try to get to...
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
Five Ways To Celebrate A Sunny Winter Weekend
Little darling, we're less than a month into winter and it's already seems long, cold and lonely. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny day on Saturday, which is a good thing, because the last full, sunny day was over a month ago, and so far in 2023 we've had five minutes of sun. That was Wednesday afternoon.
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
There Are Five U.S. Cities Named Kalamazoo
Do you know the five states that have a Kalamazoo?. Yes, there really are five towns called Kalamazoo in the United States and their backstories are intriguing. As of 2011, this Kalamazoo became private property. This unincorporated community was named for the many people that moved there from Kalamazoo, Michigan. There is no population info for this Kzoo.
Centre Daily
Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look
Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
Battle Creek Boudoir Photographer Shows Off Skills on TikTok
A Battle Creek photographer is changing how women see themselves and going viral doing it. Spellbound Boudoir can be found on TikTok @SpellboundBoudoir with 13.7 thousand followers and 77.2 thousand total video likes. Originally based in Portage, Spellbound Boudoir just converted the Battle Creek Hot Topic into their new photo studio.
