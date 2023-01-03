Read full article on original website
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Acclaimed Stage, TV, Film Star Carole Cook Dies Three Days Before Birthday
She was known as a star of stage, TV and screen but just three days before her 99th birthday, Carole Cook took her final bow.Cook, whose career dates from the 1950s and who blossomed after she was mentored by comedy legend Lucille Ball, died of heart failure in Beverly Hills at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday just three days before her birthday, Cook’s husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced via an agent. The Hollywood Reporter described her as a “Lucille Ball protégé.”“With tremendous sorrow and heartache, it is on behalf of her husband, Tom Troupe, and the family who was with her at...
