Democrats Cicilline, Magaziner comment on Republican standoff over speaker
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — There was no speaker of the U.S. House as of Wednesday evening, even after six votes. After three votes Tuesday and three more Wednesday, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has not been able to muster the 218 votes from his own party to be elected speaker of the House.
Stalled House speaker vote delays swearing in for Rhode Island's Magaziner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — For the first time in 100 years, the United States House of Representatives failed to elect a new speaker of the House on the first ballot, forcing the chamber to hold multiple votes. This delays the swearing in of new House members, like Rep.-elect Seth...
Congressional deadlock: 3 days, 11 votes, and still no Speaker of the House
WASHINGTON (TND) — Congress may have gone back in session on Tuesday but there's nothing going on in the House of Representatives except nominating, discussing, voting, and repeating. Five votes took place on Thursday. After 8 p.m. ET, the House was also deeply divided over whether to adjourn until...
'Disarray:' Mass. delegation weighs in on House Speaker votes
Massachusetts’ House delegation is reacting after multiple votes have not resulted in a new Speaker of the House. Needing 218 votes in the full House, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds — less even than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in the GOP-controlled chamber. A third...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
Dems' pick for House speaker called 2016 election 'illegitimate,' alleged GOP cheated to secure Trump win
WASHINGTON (TND) — Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the Democratic nominee to become the next Speaker of the House, has claimed Donald Trump was an “illegitimate” president and charged the GOP with cheating in the 2016 presidential election. Jeffries’s public and repeated claims clash with the...
Lincoln Almond, former Rhode Island governor and US attorney, dies at 86
(WJAR) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Almond has died. He was 86. Gov. Dan McKee offered his condolences in a statement. "Susan and I are saddened to learn of the passing of former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Almond,” McKee said in a statement. “The first governor to serve a four year term, Governor Almond often said his number one goal was to make Rhode Island a place where people wanted to work and raise a family.”
Mass. Supreme Court Hears Appeals On Holyoke Soldiers' Home Case
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Criminal charges for two former heads of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home were the subject of debate for officials in the state's top court on Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Anna Lumelsky argued before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that the former superintendent of the Holyoke...
Fact Check Team: What happens when the House has no Speaker?
WASHINGTON (TND) — On Wednesday, the House adjourned without electing a Speaker for a second day. It's something the nation hasn't witnessed in a century. While it has happened 14 times in total, the last time it took more than one vote to elect a House speaker was in 1923, when the House held nine votes for the Speaker over a three-day period. The other occurrences happened either before or during the Civil War era.
Mayor Smiley recommends four new Providence School Board members
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Brett Smiley announced his recommendations for four new members to the Providence School Board. Smiley submitted the names of Toni Akin, George Matouk, Erlin Rogel and Carolina Roberts-Santana to the Providence City Council. “Each of these individuals brings knowledge, expertise, and a professional skill...
