Related
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for 15-year-old San Antonio teenager last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
foxsanantonio.com
Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving
SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
foxsanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help finding suspect who fatally shot 21-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man outside a West side apartment complex. The incident happened at the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 2 p.m. On Friday, December 16, 2022, Brandon Turley Jr., 21, was in the parking...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot during fight while playing basketball at North Side park
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was wounded after a shooting a basketball game at a North Side park. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Oakhaven Park off Copper Hill Drive and Parkstone Boulevard. Police said that several people were playing basketball at the park when two groups...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fires shotgun at apartment door injuring victim, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police received a call about a man shooting a victim three or four times at the door of an apartment Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 6130 Ingram Road on San Antonio's Northwest Side. According to authorities, the suspect fired...
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects charged with murder in shooting death of San Antonio man in Atascosa County
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death or a San Antonio man on Tuesday. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday off Tessman Road. Investigators found either puncture or gunshots wounds immediately ordered an autopsy.
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspects came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
foxsanantonio.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old; police say second suspect still on the run
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested one of two men wanted for the ambush shooting death of a teen driver on the city's Northeast Side last month. Investigators say surveillance video from the murder scene helped them track down and arrest Fernando Gonzalez Canedo, 19, for the Dec. 13 shooting death of Luis Mario Garcia, 19.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman jailed on multiple charges, including mail theft, after chase with deputies
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in jail because law enforcement found stolen mail after a car chase. The incident happened on Tuesday when Bexar County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a car off Medina Base and Palm Valley Drive. The driver, Jessica Grim, 32, took off and led...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
foxsanantonio.com
Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after threatening to kill his girlfriend when she tried to break up with him
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill his girlfriend when she tried to end the relationship. According to an arrest warrant, Abraham Acosta called his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter a spoiled brat. The woman said she wanted to break up, and that's when...
foxsanantonio.com
Blayne Tucker, popular co-owner of San Antonio's The Mix, passed away Dec. 30
SAN ANTONIO - A local bar owner who was a leader in getting federal funds to help struggling live music venues during the COVID-19 pandemic recently passed away. Blayne Tucker, co-owner of The Mix, a live music venue and drinking spot in Downtown San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 30. He was 42.
foxsanantonio.com
Employee accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets worth $21,000
SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is facing some serious charges. Mayra Rios is accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets from a convenience store on the Eastside of town where she worked. Police say Rios stole bundles of lotto tickets from October to December. The investigation started after the...
foxsanantonio.com
There's an increase in virus cases and a need for staff. Here's how it's being dealt with
SAN ANTONIO — Hospital officials are calling it a perfect storm that could impact your ER wait time and it's not just happening in San Antonio hospitals. It's the balancing act hospitals across the nation are facing. “You used the term last night triple whammy, you know, it's taken...
foxsanantonio.com
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
foxsanantonio.com
Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued
SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
