San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving

SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man fires shotgun at apartment door injuring victim, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police received a call about a man shooting a victim three or four times at the door of an apartment Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 6130 Ingram Road on San Antonio's Northwest Side. According to authorities, the suspect fired...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
PLEASANTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Employee accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets worth $21,000

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is facing some serious charges. Mayra Rios is accused of stealing bundles of lottery tickets from a convenience store on the Eastside of town where she worked. Police say Rios stole bundles of lotto tickets from October to December. The investigation started after the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued

SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

