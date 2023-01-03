ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico news headlines to watch out for in 2023

By Chris McKee
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the long-awaited verdict in the trial of Fabian Gonzales to the outcomes of New Mexico’s Midterm Election , 2022 has been packed full of big news stories in the Land of Enchantment. So what’s ahead for 2023?

KRQE News 13 is taking a closer look at that question this week on the New Mexico News Podcast. Join Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart on this week’s episode for a look into more than a dozen different news topics that will matter in 2023.

LISTEN: More episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast on KRQE.com

What will New Mexico’s newly elected House, Governor, and Attorney General focus on in the world of politics? What are some of the big criminal trials and court cases scheduled this year? We’ll take a closer look at those topics and more on this week’s episode. Stick around for the end to hear how our 2022 projections faired and some New Year’s resolutions from some of KRQE News 13’s anchors and reporters.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term "KRQE" or "New Mexico News Podcast" (without the quotes).

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion as to who should be interviewed on the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings

Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. judge serving as special master in the legal battle over management of the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers, has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Arizona man accused of defrauding New Mexico investors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors are trying to convict Arizona local John Lopez for running a fraudulent investment program in New Mexico and other states. Wednesday, Lopez was brought before a federal judge in Albuquerque to begin legal proceedings. Near the end of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Lopez. They allege he ran […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Editor's Letter: Snap Chat

This month, we view the land of enchantment through the lenses of talented New Mexican photographers. BOBBY GUTIERREZ HAD NEVER entered our annual photo contest before this year. For the past decade, however, the Albuquerque professional glazier, artist, curator, radio host, and start-up business owner has pursued his passion for photography as one of his many side projects. A storyteller at heart, he often writes original poems or reflections to accompany his images of New Mexico’s diverse cultures, people, and traditions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Indian Country Today

New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation

News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm approaches Thursday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A calm and seasonable Thursday afternoon is ahead for New Mexico as high pressure builds over the region. Upper level clouds continue to stream in across the state into this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. An atmospheric river has set up over the West Coast, dumping tons of moisture over California. A little bit of this moisture will push into New Mexico tomorrow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-shooting-suspect-was-lured-by-group-of-men/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Teen, adult arrested in Alamogordo shooting. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/teen-adult-arrested-in-alamogordo-shooting/. Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-pleads-guilty-to-2018-fatal-hit-and-run/. Council approves funds for low-income housing projects. https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/council-approves-funds-for-low-income-housing-projects/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Albuquerque learning space unveils new science center …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-learning-space-unveils-new-science-center-for-teen-visitors/. 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Las Vegas police chase. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/1-dead-1-hospitalized-after-las-vegas-police-chase/. More chihuahuas surface after van crash near Vaughn.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ksfr.org

Santa Fe County Lawmakers Hold Town Hall

The new session of the New Mexico legislature convenes in less than two weeks and Santa Fe County lawmakers held a Town Hall meeting Wednesday to talk about what to expect. About 50 constituents gathered at the Rancho Viejo Fire Station to hear from Senator Liz Stefanics, Representative Matthew McQueen, Representative-elect Reena Szczepanski and County Commissioners Hank Hughes and Camilla Bustamante.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
