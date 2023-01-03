Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia
ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
abc17news.com
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Golden Corral fire still under investigation
Columbia’s Golden Corral restaurant on Clark lane remains closed this morning, after that weekend blaze that caused heavy roof damage. Columbia fire chief Clayton Farr Jr. tells 939 the Eagle that the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say the New Year’s Eve fire originated from inside the restaurant. Damage is estimated aty $250,000.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
kjluradio.com
Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville
Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
939theeagle.com
Springfield man arrested after Columbia robbery
A Springfield man is accused of robbery in Columbia. ABC 17 reports it happened on Monday near the McDonald’s on Nifong, near Providence. Bryson Wilks, 18, was one of several men accused of stealing backpacks containing credit cards and weed from two victims at gunpoint just outside the restaurant.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Deadly fire in central Missouri’s Mexico was set
Authorities in mid-Missouri’s Mexico say a December blaze that killed a 60-year-old woman had been set. The December 23 fire at an apartment building on West Breckenridge killed 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart and destroyed nine apartments. Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) officials say that fire and a separate fire on Elmwood drive were both caused by a person or persons.
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s governor: state government must compete with the marketplace for employees
Missouri’s governor predicts state employees will be pleased with his proposed budget, which he’ll unveil during this month’s State of the State address. Governor Mike Parson spoke on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.”. “Ever since I’ve been here (as governor), we realized we’ve got...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO) Missouri’s governor discusses prayer breakfast, Gygr-Gas and state employee pay on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Governor Mike Parson (R) says faith is what guides Missourians each day. He says the Governor’s Prayer breakfast in Jefferson City is an important way to begin the legislative session, focusing on ways to help one another. The governor joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle and KWOS’ “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, from Capitol Plaza hotel. Governor Parson says state employees will be pleased with his proposed state budget, which will be unveiled in two weeks. He also says December’s Gygr-Gas situation in Boonville and across rural Missouri was an emergency that needed the executive order:
kjluradio.com
Springfield teen charged with armed robbery in Columbia
A Springfield teen is behind bars, accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in Columbia. Bryson Wilks, 18, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and is being held without bond. He has an arraignment scheduled for this afternoon. According to court documents, two victims said they were robbed...
939theeagle.com
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
KOMU
Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son
COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
kjluradio.com
Nine people displaced after apartment fire in Jefferson City
Nine people are displaced after an apartment fire in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department says crews were called to a fire in a building in the 900 block of Jackon Street around 5:30 last night. When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the first floor of one unit of a five-unit apartment building. The fire was threatening another apartment above. All the residents were evacuated.
Two charged after shots fired during December party at Bur Oak Brewery
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men have been charged in relation to a shots-fired call on Dec. 4 at a fraternity party at Bur Oak Brewery. James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City, and his twin brother Jerald Allen, of Warrensburg, were each charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon. A $10,000 bond is set for The post Two charged after shots fired during December party at Bur Oak Brewery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
