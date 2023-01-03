Governor Mike Parson (R) says faith is what guides Missourians each day. He says the Governor’s Prayer breakfast in Jefferson City is an important way to begin the legislative session, focusing on ways to help one another. The governor joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle and KWOS’ “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, from Capitol Plaza hotel. Governor Parson says state employees will be pleased with his proposed state budget, which will be unveiled in two weeks. He also says December’s Gygr-Gas situation in Boonville and across rural Missouri was an emergency that needed the executive order:

