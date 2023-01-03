Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Fire Causes “Serious Burns” near Black Rd and Sharp Dr
WJOL has learned that the Troy Fire Department has responded to a major incident near the intersection of Sharp Drive and Black Road. Reports are that vehicle was fully ingulfed in flames. Sources also tell WJOL that a person was badly burned in the incident and a Lifestar Helicopter was requested. Due to flight issues they were forced to transport the injured individual to the hospital by ambulance. You are still asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
Man dies in I-270 crash involving stalled vehicle
One man has died after a crash Tuesday evening involving a stalled vehicle on Interstate 270 near Maryland Heights.
advantagenews.com
Two transported after Macoupin County crash
Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
KMOV
Out of control driver crashes into North St. Louis store causing $100,000 in damages
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North City business owner is forced pay for a New Year’s Day mess after a reckless driver slammed into his store. “It jumped the sidewalk and it crashed into my store front,” JB’s Wireless owner, Jonathan Borrum said. “I was just astonished. I didn’t think the car would jump the curb, but it did.”
Man shot in neck while driving on North Kingshighway Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man drove himself to the hospital Thursday morning and was listed in critical condition after he said he suffered a graze wound to the neck while driving in north St. Louis. St. Louis police said they were called after the 45-year-old man arrived at an...
Gun fires inside car that crashed into dumpster, causing fire early Wednesday morning
A startling crash in the middle of the night awakens neighbors in St. Louis City to the sound of gunshots.
KMOV
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
KMOV
Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
One Killed, Two Injured in I-270 Crash
A Florissant man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Mazda CX-9, driven by 32-year-old Cortez A. Sanders of Maryland Heights, was stopped in Lane 3 of I-270 due to mechanical failure just before 10 p.m., when a northbound 2001 Chevy S-10, driven by 47-year-old Cecil R. Cole of Florissant, failed to keep a proper lookout, according to the Patrol, and struck the rear of the Mazda.
Break-in at south St. Louis City gas station early Thursday morning
Thieves broke into a gas station in south St. Louis City early Thursday morning.
KMOV
Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FOX2now.com
Freshen up Finds: Bringing the Fire & Ice
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — When estheticians work on clients, they use warm and cold treatments. Licensed esthetician Christen Michel gives us her favorite warm and cold treatments that can be done at home.
MHP trooper injured in Saturday night crash
A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road.
Smash-and-grab at a Central West End business Thursday morning
Police were at the scene of another smash-and-grab at a Central West End business.
Rain expected near St. Louis Friday night into Saturday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s and breezy west winds. Clearing skies tonight, with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. More sunshine returns Friday, helping temperatures top out near 50. The next system will be moving in by late Friday night, bringing light rain to […]
Employee fires shots, strikes woman inside south St. Louis store
One man is behind bars after firing shots at his workplace and shooting a woman Wednesday evening in a south St. Louis convenience store.
Two hospitalized, dog dies after St. Peters house fire
Two people are hospitalized and one dog has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Peters.
Dangerous sinkhole scares residents in Metro East
A homeowner's nightmare is causing headaches in one metro-east neighborhood. With no help, Swansea, Illinois, residents are desperate for action to solve a sinkhole problem.
Community mourns victims killed in Pacific double homicide
A small town is reeling from a double shooting that left two people dead Wednesday night, stunned by the sudden violence.
