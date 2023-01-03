ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wjol.com

Helicopter Requested After Vehicle Fire Causes “Serious Burns” near Black Rd and Sharp Dr

WJOL has learned that the Troy Fire Department has responded to a major incident near the intersection of Sharp Drive and Black Road. Reports are that vehicle was fully ingulfed in flames. Sources also tell WJOL that a person was badly burned in the incident and a Lifestar Helicopter was requested. Due to flight issues they were forced to transport the injured individual to the hospital by ambulance. You are still asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
TROY, IL
advantagenews.com

Two transported after Macoupin County crash

Two people were transported from a crash scene Thursday night in Macoupin County with unspecified injuries. The wreck happened just after 6:40pm at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Brighton Bunker Hill Road. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, one vehicle was heading north on Fosterburg Road...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured. The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect get out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lanes of S. Lindbergh closed in Frontenac following crash

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – A crash has closed lanes of S. Lindbergh in Frontenac. The southbound lanes of the roadway were closed at Clayton Road around 10:15 a.m. It is not known when they will reopen. At this time, it has not been disclosed if anyone was injured, or...
FRONTENAC, MO
Awesome 92.3

One Killed, Two Injured in I-270 Crash

A Florissant man was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Mazda CX-9, driven by 32-year-old Cortez A. Sanders of Maryland Heights, was stopped in Lane 3 of I-270 due to mechanical failure just before 10 p.m., when a northbound 2001 Chevy S-10, driven by 47-year-old Cecil R. Cole of Florissant, failed to keep a proper lookout, according to the Patrol, and struck the rear of the Mazda.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Freshen up Finds: Bringing the Fire & Ice

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — When estheticians work on clients, they use warm and cold treatments. Licensed esthetician Christen Michel gives us her favorite warm and cold treatments that can be done at home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Rain expected near St. Louis Friday night into Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s and breezy west winds. Clearing skies tonight, with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. More sunshine returns Friday, helping temperatures top out near 50. The next system will be moving in by late Friday night, bringing light rain to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

