An emergency department nurse has described “relentless conditions” in hospitals.Stephen McKenna admitted he would be concerned for any of his loved ones if they had to seek treatment in an emergency department at this time because staff are “overwhelmed”.Hospitals across Northern Ireland have been exceptionally busy this winter, with appeals previously made for assistance to aid the swift discharge of patients who are fit to leave to free up beds.Mr McKenna, who is a member of the Royal College of Nursing’s emergency nurse network, described recent weeks in emergency departments as “relentless”.There are people literally lying and sitting side by...

2 DAYS AGO