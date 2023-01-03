Judgement day has arrived for Jen Shah. On Friday, January 6, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to was sentenced to six and half years in prison for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade. In March 2021, Shah was arrested while filming the hit Bravo series and later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO