Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
New York Post

This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail

When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California.  US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
PALO ALTO, CA
CNBC

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges in New York

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to federal charges in New York on Tuesday, less than two months after his crypto empire collapsed. Charges against Bankman-Fried include money laundering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. The case was assembled quickly by prosecutors from the Southern District...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud

A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
NEW YORK STATE
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thestockdork.com

FTX Founder Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges levied by US prosecutors in December last year. The charges include fraud, campaign finance violations, and money laundering. If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face up to 115 years behind bars. The high-profile trial is...
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

FTX Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried Will Stand Trial in October

This is a showdown that should not be missed. It will be a confrontation between federal prosecutors and Sam Bankman-Fried, the former king of the crypto space who fell into disgrace after the bankruptcy of his empire on November 11th. This empire was made up of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Head of college admissions scandal sentenced to federal prison

A former Newport Beach college admissions consultant who orchestrated a $25 million nationwide bribery scheme to get children of wealthy parents into USC, UCLA and other top colleges was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years behind bars for his role as mastermind of the “Varsity Blues” scandal that ensnared coaches, business executives and Hollywood celebrities.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
OK! Magazine

Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars For Role In Telemarketing Scheme

Judgement day has arrived for Jen Shah. On Friday, January 6, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to was sentenced to six and half years in prison for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade. In March 2021, Shah was arrested while filming the hit Bravo series and later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

