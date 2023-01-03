Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda, pleads guilty to charges that carry up to 110 years in prison following FTX collapse
Both Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang are cooperating with prosecutors as part of their guilty pleas.
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges in New York
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to federal charges in New York on Tuesday, less than two months after his crypto empire collapsed. Charges against Bankman-Fried include money laundering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud. The case was assembled quickly by prosecutors from the Southern District...
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
FBI ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive captured in Mexico working as yoga instructor
The FBI has captured one of its most-wanted fugitives 12 years after he fled the U.S. to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he worked as a yoga instructor, The Washington Post reported. According to law enforcement authorities in Maryland, Jorge Rueda Landeros was arrested earlier this month and charged with murdering Sue...
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
Bustle
Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
thestockdork.com
FTX Founder Pleads Not Guilty To Criminal Charges
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges levied by US prosecutors in December last year. The charges include fraud, campaign finance violations, and money laundering. If convicted, Bankman-Fried could face up to 115 years behind bars. The high-profile trial is...
Tri-City Herald
FTX Collapse: Sam Bankman-Fried Will Stand Trial in October
This is a showdown that should not be missed. It will be a confrontation between federal prosecutors and Sam Bankman-Fried, the former king of the crypto space who fell into disgrace after the bankruptcy of his empire on November 11th. This empire was made up of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange...
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men have been charged with conspiring to defraud the federal government out of more than $107 million after submitting fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare.
Head of college admissions scandal sentenced to federal prison
A former Newport Beach college admissions consultant who orchestrated a $25 million nationwide bribery scheme to get children of wealthy parents into USC, UCLA and other top colleges was sentenced Wednesday to 3 1/2 years behind bars for his role as mastermind of the “Varsity Blues” scandal that ensnared coaches, business executives and Hollywood celebrities.
Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars For Role In Telemarketing Scheme
Judgement day has arrived for Jen Shah. On Friday, January 6, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to was sentenced to six and half years in prison for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade. In March 2021, Shah was arrested while filming the hit Bravo series and later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR...
FTC explores banning noncompete agreements. What could it mean for workers and businesses?
The FTC says banning noncompete agreements would stoke innovation and wages, but opponents say it could end up the opposite. Here's why.
Comments / 0