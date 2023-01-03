Read full article on original website
Krewe of Endymion confused and concerned about potential changes to Mardi Gras parade route
NEW ORLEANS — For many Mid-City neighbors, eliminating the first 8 blocks of the Krewe of Endymion parade along Orleans Avenue would be like Mondays in New Orleans without red beans and rice. “This is where they have the crowd,” Orleans Ave. neighbor Ronnie Weisler said. “This is where...
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
Mayor offers to pay for additional law enforcement this Mardi Gras season
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday that the city is offering to pay any state or federal post-Certified law enforcement agency to join the New Orleans Police Department in their efforts to keep parade-goers safe this Mardi Gras season and to allow many krewes to return to their traditional routes.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
NOLA.com
Our Lady of Lourdes, historic Uptown church unused since Katrina, set for restoration
Our Lady of Lourdes, the century-old former Roman Catholic church on the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Lasalle Street, is finally set to be rehabilitated after remaining unused since it was shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new owners — three local developers — plan to give the...
NOLA.com
For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route
A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
New Year's weekend a busy time for New Orleans tourism
NEW ORLEANS — Much like the rain Monday afternoon, patrons at Tap Dat Bar and Grill in the French Quarter were come and go. “The crowd right now, I need this break,” worker Chad Leufroy said. “It was a busy weekend.”. Leufroy says his view of Bourbon...
NOLA.com
From downtown New Orleans to the north shore and beyond, luxury living abounds
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B' laid to rest as NOPD searches for suspect
NEW ORLEANS — There's an update in the murder case of a local comedian. Police have identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant, but they are being tight lipped about any more details. This comes on the same day that friends and family said good-bye to Brandon "Boogie...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
NOLA.com
Biscuits and Buns on Banks has new owner, same cozy atmosphere
We've all heard of hole-in-the-wall restaurants — small, inconspicuous spaces with flavor-filled dishes and a local following. But what about renovated shotgun houses turned breakfast spots? In New Orleans, there are quite a few, including Biscuits and Buns on Banks. The neighborhood café on Banks Street has a small...
NOLA.com
Aldi opens new Metairie location, with more stores on the way along Gulf Coast
The Aldi supermarket chain is continuing its expansion across the Gulf South — including the greater New Orleans area — with the opening Thursday of its first location in Metairie. The new store, which is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Power Boulevard, is the latest of several Aldi...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
New Orleans school evacuated after gunman spotted near campus
A spokesperson with the NOPD says an armed gunman was seen in the area of KIPP Leadership Primary School, located on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny.
NOLA.com
Italian deli Francolini’s is coming Uptown, and its sandwiches are rolling now
Tara Francolini, a New Orleans restaurant business veteran, saw a niche in the local market. It was part of her own cravings for the Italian sandwiches she grew up eating in New Jersey and the northeast. She also knew one key factor could be a deal breaker. “It’s the bread,”...
WWL
