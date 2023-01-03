Read full article on original website
whopam.com
HPD investigating report of gun pointed during altercation
Hopkinsville police are investigating after someone reportedly pointed a gun during an altercation Tuesday afternoon on Riverfront Drive. A man told police he had been in an argument with another person in a parking lot at 101 Riverfront about 3:30 p.m. when the other party pointed a gun at him and made threats to shoot the victim.
whopam.com
KSP charges juvenile for assault against HPD officer
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a Hopkinsville Police officer was assaulted by a juvenile at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center. According to a news release, Detective Robert Stucki with HPD was at the detention center attempting to serve a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge to a juvenile at the facility. While he was explaining the order to the juvenile, the juvenile reportedly became combative towards Detective Stucki.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
wevv.com
Woman charged after young child found wandering alone in the street in Madisonville
A Hopkins County, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say they found a 4-year-old child wandering alone outside. Officers say it started on Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., when they were sent to an area of West North Street after a resident called 911 and said they found a little girl wandering in the street. The caller told police they brought the child inside and asked them what their name was, but that they were unable to answer.
wkdzradio.com
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspects in kidnapping, evading arrest
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate suspects in two incidents, one involving kidnapping and the other evading arrest. Wesley Scott, 34, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking. On Dec. 24, Scott assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location, police said. He has continued to harass the victim through social media and drive by the victim’s residence, police said.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
whvoradio.com
Two Men Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop
A traffic stop for a license plate not illuminated led to drug arrests on North Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 64-year-old Samuel Balderas for his license plate not being illuminated and not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, Balderas reportedly grabbed his wallet and a bag of meth fell on his lap.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
fox17.com
Clarksville man wanted for triple shoplifting spree
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (8:04 a.m.)--Adam Ludy has been found and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Adam Ludy is wanted by Clarksville police for shoplifting three times since Dec. 23, 2022. He is currently avoiding arrest, say officers. Ludy is 6'1 and 190 lbs. He is...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
wevv.com
Man accused of firing guns in Madisonville neighborhood while under the influence
A man is facing criminal charges after being accused of firing multiple weapons while under the influence of meth in Madisonville, Kentucky early Tuesday morning. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a duplex on Spence Avenue after several residents in the area reported hearing gunshots and a man screaming.
Clarksville Police warn about scam calls involving warrants on file
Members of the Clarksville community received a warning Wednesday about scammers impersonating local authorities and claiming to have warrants on file for the people they call.
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed by wreck near Exit 1 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound is closed after a wreck just past Exit 1. At about 7:05 p.m., Clarksville Police were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with the closure. CPD is requesting that the public avoid the area and find alternate routes. This article will be updated.
whopam.com
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
whopam.com
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Hopkinsville after being on the run for nearly two years.
Man accused of kidnapping, assault wanted by Clarksville police
A Clarksville man is wanted for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.
