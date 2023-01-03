Just another GOP liar in Congress with no morals or ethics. And now republicans want to do away with the ethics committee so he won't be investigated.
Further proof that the only requirement for being a GQP Congress-critter is that one at least appear to actually EXIST. The GOP has descended into an abyss of loathsomeness almost beyond the scope of imagination (I say "almost" only because whenever I think they've hit rock bottom, they immediately start digging faster).
Wake up people you voted for him !Without doing the research just like you did for the Democrats “Federman”? Our government is turned upside down and slowly drifting away from our Constitution our Judicial system and is slowly turning into a socialistic state, “If you let it!”
