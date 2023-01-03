ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges

DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
floridapolitics.com

DNC spotlights abortion schism between Kristi Noem, Ron DeSantis

More incoming fire for DeSantis comes from a potential 2024 rival. As 2024 comes into view, Democrats are exploiting Republican jockeying on red meat issues, with abortion topping the list. The Democratic National Committee “War Room” messaging operation is calling attention to a rift between two red state Governors on...
WESH

DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district

A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
POLITICO

Florida men, gators and the D.C. swamp

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Holdouts— Three Florida Republicans — including newly elected Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — were key participants in the chaotic day at the U.S. Capitol where the House GOP conference was unable to get enough votes to hand the speakership to California Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Local pastors provide prayer at DeSantis inauguration

Two local pastors, one from Cape Coral one from Sanibel, provided prayer at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration on Tuesday. Grace Baptist Church Senior Pastor Tom Ascol provided the opening prayer. Members from DeSantis’ team reached out to him at the Cape Coral church and said he was at the...
iheart.com

Florida’s Newest Laws That Impact You

Bottom Line: It’s always been the case in Florida that most of our state’s new laws kick in on July 1st – the date of Florida’s new fiscal year. But the second most prominent day for new laws is January 1st. The new year featured several new laws that will have a meaningful impact on many Floridians. Key among those now in force which will impact you are a mix of laws which were passed in last years’ state legislative session and one which was just passed in December’s special legislative session addressing Florida’s property insurance crisis – again. Hopefully they were able to stick the landing this time. Let’s take a closer look at the five which will likely have the biggest impact on you.
