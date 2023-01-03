Read full article on original website
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
click orlando
2 years later: 35 Central Florida residents face Capitol riot charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two years after large groups of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, fewer than half of the cases involving Central Florida residents have been resolved, according to court records. To date, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol riot...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
WCJB
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
Ron DeSantis Sounds the Themes of a Potential Presidential Bid in Second Inaugural Address
With buzz building that he could run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Gov. Ron DeSantis contrasted Florida with the rest of the nation in his second inaugural address on Tuesday. “Over the past few years, as so many states in our country grinded their citizens down, we in...
DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar
The co-chairs of the Democratic Party's rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates.
“Florida Is Where Woke Goes To Die” Says Governor Ron DeSantis as He Is Sworn In for Second Term
Governor promises tax cuts and war on 'woke' ideology. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On January 3, the inauguration ceremony was held for Governor Ron DeSantis as he was sworn in for his second term as the Governor of Florida. In a 16-minute speech at the event, DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities for coming years.
Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Diversity and Inclusion Teaching in Florida’s State Colleges
DeSantis wants to prove that "Florida is where 'woke' goes to die. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. Just days after the inauguration ceremony at the start of his second term as Florida's Governor, it seems clear the Ron DeSantis is indeed on a mission to eradicate so-called 'woke' ideology from the state's schools and colleges. It has emerged that late in December 2022, via his Office of Budget and Policy, DeSantis set out to find just how much money has been spent in state colleges in promoting such ideologies.
islandernews.com
New 2023 laws on homeowners insurance aim to strengthen protection, for consumers and for insurers
When Florida's new laws go into effect January 1 regarding property insurance, many will wonder who will benefit the most -- the insurer or the insured?. Alejandro Perez-Duque, CEO of the Key Biscayne-based PVG Insurance Group, said it's a matter of timing and patience. "It's difficult to say it's a...
floridapolitics.com
DNC spotlights abortion schism between Kristi Noem, Ron DeSantis
More incoming fire for DeSantis comes from a potential 2024 rival. As 2024 comes into view, Democrats are exploiting Republican jockeying on red meat issues, with abortion topping the list. The Democratic National Committee “War Room” messaging operation is calling attention to a rift between two red state Governors on...
United Faculty of Florida union pushes back on DeSantis' latest battle against diversity initiatives
‘A man who will silence those with whom he disagrees — in the classroom and beyond — will one day find a reason to silence you as well’
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores.
POLITICO
Florida men, gators and the D.C. swamp
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Holdouts— Three Florida Republicans — including newly elected Rep. Anna Paulina Luna — were key participants in the chaotic day at the U.S. Capitol where the House GOP conference was unable to get enough votes to hand the speakership to California Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
DeSantis calls Florida 'land of sanity,' slams Biden policies in his inaugural address
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday praised the Sunshine State as the “land of liberty and the land of sanity,” while slamming the Biden administration and laying out his policies for the “months and years ahead” as he was sworn in for a second term.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
SEC closes insider trading probe into former Republican senator
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has closed its insider trading investigation into stock trades made by then-Sen. Richard Burr and his brother-in-law at the outset of the pandemic, the former senator announced Friday.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Local pastors provide prayer at DeSantis inauguration
Two local pastors, one from Cape Coral one from Sanibel, provided prayer at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration on Tuesday. Grace Baptist Church Senior Pastor Tom Ascol provided the opening prayer. Members from DeSantis’ team reached out to him at the Cape Coral church and said he was at the...
iheart.com
Florida’s Newest Laws That Impact You
Bottom Line: It’s always been the case in Florida that most of our state’s new laws kick in on July 1st – the date of Florida’s new fiscal year. But the second most prominent day for new laws is January 1st. The new year featured several new laws that will have a meaningful impact on many Floridians. Key among those now in force which will impact you are a mix of laws which were passed in last years’ state legislative session and one which was just passed in December’s special legislative session addressing Florida’s property insurance crisis – again. Hopefully they were able to stick the landing this time. Let’s take a closer look at the five which will likely have the biggest impact on you.
CNN
