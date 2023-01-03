Read full article on original website
Oil rises after U.S. fuel stocks draw down; economic concerns loom
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Thursday after posting the biggest two-day loss for the start of a year in three decades with U.S. data showing lower fuel inventories providing support and economic concerns capping gains. Big declines in the previous two days were driven by...
US, eurozone shares slide over Fed worries
Eurozone and US stocks fell Thursday as jobs data added to concerns the Federal Reserve would push on with interest rate hikes to fight decades-high inflation. Frankfurt and Paris closed in the red, while Wall Street indices fell more than one percent after better-than-expected US employment data. The dollar also...
What Are Stock Market Valuation Fundamentals?
Fundamental analysis determines a company's inherent worth by examining its financial, economic, qualitative, and quantitative variables. It is commonly used when investors want to invest in a firm.
Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99
Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
Gold touches six-month high in positive start to 2023
(Reuters) - Gold prices made a positive start to the new year, with prices touching a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold, which had ended a volatile 2022 little changed, rose 0.5% to $1,832.59 per ounce by 1205...
UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut
(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
Nof Corp -Bought Back 182,400 Own Shares Worth 1 Billion Yen In December
* NOF CORP: BOUGHT BACK 182,400 OWN SHARES WORTH 1 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, January 5
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic calendar, the Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 31 likely remained unchanged at 225,000. Continued jobless claims likely fell to 1.708 million for the week ended Dec. 24 from 1.710 million in the week before. The Commerce Department is set to report a trade deficit of $73 billion in November, compared with a $78.2-billion deficit in the previous month. S&P Global's Services and Composite PMI data is also due. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to give welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions. (0920/1420) Separately, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is expected to give in-person presentation on the U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy before the CFA Society and St. Louis Rotary Club. (1320/1820) Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to report first-quarter earnings before markets open, with investors' focus on pharmacy and retail sales and management's comments on consumer sentiments and COVID vaccination demand. Conagra Brands Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, benefiting from steady demand for its ready-to-eat meals and snacks as well as higher prices. Investors will look out for comments on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast the company provides. A U.S. federal judge is set to hold a hearing for a lawsuit over Lithium Americas Corp's proposed Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Opponents of the mine are asking the court to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2021 approval of the mine, whereas supporters say it is necessary in the fight against climate change. Statistics Canada is likely to show the country's trade balance at $0.61 billion in November, down from $1.21 billion in the month before. The country's import and export prices data are also scheduled for release. Mexico's central bank is expected to publish minutes from its latest monetary policy decision. Data from the Brazilian government statistics agency IBGE is expected to show that industrial output fell 0.1% in November, after rising 0.3% in October. On a year-on-year basis, output likely rose 0.8% in November, after rising 1.7% in the previous month. (Compiled by Kumar Satyam; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
3 ASX penny stocks are catching investors’ attention on Friday
PharmAust (ASX: PAA) completed its first trial of six patients for its lead drug candidate, monepantel. Gold Mountain (ASX: GMN) reported the results for 28 rock chip samples collected from the Juremal, Cerro Corá and Porta D’Agua projects. EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) had completed the first $5 million drawdown from Regal Resources Royalties Fund.
Is it possible for Bitcoin to drop to zero?
In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including the biggest of them- Bitcoin, suffered deep losses due to negative sentiments. Bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies, lacks government backing, and hence, it is possible that its value can drop to zero. What will be Bitcoin’s value over coming months or years cannot be predicted using any...
NZX stocks going ex-dividend in January
Ex-dividend dates are very important for investors. These are dates before which investors must buy shares of a company to become eligible for the next dividend. SCL, TRA, TWR, and TCL have their ex-dividend dates in January 2023. Investors looking for a secure source of income invest in dividends. They...
AIA Group Bought Back 2.5 Million Shares For HK$224.9 Million On Jan 5-HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.5 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 5-HKEX FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
ASX to open flat. Magellan assets slide
Australian shares were poised to open flat. Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold. Helios Energy reports that the Frack Job for Presidio Well is expected to start next week and Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.6 billion.
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close
MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points, or 1.04%, to 60,657.45, while the broader NSE index lost 187.5 points, or 1.03%, to 18,045.05, as investors worried over rising COVID-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. RUPEE: The Indian rupee ended at 82.8025 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.88, propped up by a slide in oil prices and the dollar index. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.57 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 7.3212%, as traders awaited fresh triggers, while easing U.S. yields and oil prices helped sentiment. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 5 bps at 6.68%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 5 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was down 10 bps at 6.00%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 5.94%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9787%. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)
Hydro Lithium Inc Wins 2.8 Billion Won Order
* SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 REVENUE LIKELY 70 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 71 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT LIKELY 4.3 TRLN WON (REFINITIV SMARTESTIMATE 5.9 TRLN WON) * SAMSUNG ELEC: DEMAND FOR MEMORY CHIPS FELL MORE THAN EXPECTED IN Q4 DUE TO CLIENTS' CONCERNS ON CONSUMER SENTIMENT WORSENING.
Putin ceasefire order in Ukraine 'not credible': EU's Borrell
Russia's announcement of a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine is "not credible", the EU's top diplomat said Friday, labelling it "hypocrisy". "The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this declaration of a unilateral ceasefire is not credible," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco. "It...
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
New Revelation Surrounding Ftx Collapse
A new piece of information has revealed that a claim made by former crypto exchange FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, might have been false. Sam Bankman-Fried is facing charges of fraud following the epic collapse of the popular FTX exchange last year.
Brazilian fraud case reopened against US lawmaker Santos
Prosecutors in Brazil said Wednesday they have reinstated over-decade-old fraud charges against US Republican Congressman George Santos, who is under fire for admitting he made up large parts of his resume. The first-term congressman from New York, whose 2022 election win helped the Republican Party secure a narrow majority in...
