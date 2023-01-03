ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Marline
2d ago

In my humble opinion I honestly think that legalizing weed for medical purposes is a fantastic idea ( as long as buyers are prohibited from purchasing large quantities and the amounts sold are limited to their individual customers) Well Marline that sounds like a no brainer. I also feel it should just be plain old legalized period. (of course with the same restrictions, another no brainer. This reminds me of early years of legalizing alcohol.This I feel is a win win for all including yes I said it lawmakers. Why one may ask?1. People with both physical and mental handicap will win.2. Once it is legalized..... some folks tend to figure out there is no need for them to sneak around....... ( me thinks some folks get their own high out of doing something illegal) it's like

WJCL

South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxb.com

New South Carolina Legislation

On New Year’s Day, new legislation went into effect for the state of South Carolina. The Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act is one of many bills passed to assist the palmetto state financially. The top income tax for South Carolina has dropped from 7% to 6 1/2%. The plan is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Whitmer says gun reform will be top priority in her 2nd term

LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — For the past few years, Democrats in Michigan have pushed for gun reform in the state. Multiple bills have stalled, but now for the first time in decades, that could all change. For the first time since 1984, Democrats have control of the House, Senate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLOS.com

Need help with your heating bill? This program may be able to help

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend may have you scratching your head, trying to figure out how you are going to pay the bill for staying warm. A state program is offering low-income residents help with their heating bills. People may apply for the North...
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

These are the largest Mega Millions wins in SC history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
southarkansassun.com

SNAP benefit reduction in South Carolina: How will recipients cope?

The South Carolina SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be returning to their regular monthly amounts starting February 1, 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This change comes as the emergency COVID SNAP benefits, which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Carolina Lawmaker Found Drunk in Parked Car on New Year’s

South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis was hit with a public intoxication ticket on New Year’s after he was found drunk in a parked car. The Republican said in a statement that he got in a car after a night of drinking, realized he “should not be driving,” found a parking lot, and sat there for an hour. Davis said he was “ashamed and embarrassed” about the incident and apologized to his family and constituents, according to The State. “I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” he added.Read it at The State
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.

