In my humble opinion I honestly think that legalizing weed for medical purposes is a fantastic idea ( as long as buyers are prohibited from purchasing large quantities and the amounts sold are limited to their individual customers) Well Marline that sounds like a no brainer. I also feel it should just be plain old legalized period. (of course with the same restrictions, another no brainer. This reminds me of early years of legalizing alcohol.This I feel is a win win for all including yes I said it lawmakers. Why one may ask?1. People with both physical and mental handicap will win.2. Once it is legalized..... some folks tend to figure out there is no need for them to sneak around....... ( me thinks some folks get their own high out of doing something illegal) it's like
Comments / 7