Aliquippa, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening

(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
ROCHESTER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Residents May Experience Water Service Interruptions Thursday

(Ambridge, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Ambridge Water Authority Acting General Manager Krissy Zon released a statement saying there will be a temporary interruption in water service due to repairs being made to a pressure-reducing pit. Customers in the Anthony Wayne Terrance and Byerdales areas can expect water service to be interrupted Thursday. AWA recommends filling a pitcher of water for any medical necessary needs.
AMBRIDGE, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Mackin Engineers coming to Aliquippa to discuss a Wayfinding project

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023 10:48 A.M. (Aliquippa, Pa) AEDC Director Cindy Gormley announced on Monday that Mackin Engineers will be in the city on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. to discuss where new signs should be located and what they should direct drivers or walkers to. Residents interested in providing their input should attend the meeting, Ms. Gormley said. There will be a second meeting to discuss the outcome from suggestions at a later date.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Governor Wolf Announces 32 Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today was joined by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID), stakeholders, and a consumer who has fallen victim to surprise billing to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The No Surprises Act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. December 20, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Residents honor fallen Brackenridge police chief at procession

Tarentum-area residents stood in the pouring rain Tuesday to pay tribute to a local police chief who had been killed the day before. Dozens of locals, from children to adults, lined the road near First United Presbyterian Church awaiting the procession of first responders honoring Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Some didn’t know the man. Others knew him for decades.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning

Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
KITTANNING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County proposes plan to help people experiencing homelessness

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County leaders are proposing a new plan to help people experiencing homelessness. The multi-part proposal is to help those at risk of homelessness, and those trying to escape domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. It is also a way to help families who've fallen into a situation where they don't have a roof over their heads.County officials say this will all be paid for by a federal program called the HOME-American Rescue Plan, established in April 2021. According to County Commissioners Chair Sean Kertes, it's not just about combating homelessness. It's about giving people tools to lift themselves up."Mental health services, transportation costs, case management service, substance abuse," he said. "Help individuals directly. Help get individuals to get off the street and get them set up to be successful in life in the future."if all goes as planned, the facilities and programs will be available by 2024.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

