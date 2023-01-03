Read full article on original website
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Rochester Giant Eagle Evacuated Thursday Evening
(Rochester Township, PA) Shoppers were evacuated from the Giant Eagle store in Rochester Thursday evening. Multiple fire departments including Rochester, Beaver Falls, and New Brighton responded to the call of a burning smell in the store. After investigating, it was determined that one of the above door heaters was overheated. The store reopened a short time later.
Ambridge Residents May Experience Water Service Interruptions Thursday
(Ambridge, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Ambridge Water Authority Acting General Manager Krissy Zon released a statement saying there will be a temporary interruption in water service due to repairs being made to a pressure-reducing pit. Customers in the Anthony Wayne Terrance and Byerdales areas can expect water service to be interrupted Thursday. AWA recommends filling a pitcher of water for any medical necessary needs.
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Beaver County sisters facing dozens of animal neglect, cruelty charges
WEST MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sitting across the lawn on Matilda Street in Beaver County are cages. “I mean I knew there were several over there, but I had no idea there were that many,” said Destiney Tuskey, who lives next door. Humane officers told Channel 11 that in...
Mackin Engineers coming to Aliquippa to discuss a Wayfinding project
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 3, 2023 10:48 A.M. (Aliquippa, Pa) AEDC Director Cindy Gormley announced on Monday that Mackin Engineers will be in the city on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. to discuss where new signs should be located and what they should direct drivers or walkers to. Residents interested in providing their input should attend the meeting, Ms. Gormley said. There will be a second meeting to discuss the outcome from suggestions at a later date.
GoFundMe for slain Pa. police chief shut down, organizer banned
The owner of a GoFundMe page claiming to raise funds for slain Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has no connection to his family and has been banned by the company, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. County sheriff’s office spokesperson Mike Manko issued an alert about the page...
Governor Wolf Announces 32 Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today was joined by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID), stakeholders, and a consumer who has fallen victim to surprise billing to celebrate the upcoming implementation of the federal No Surprises Act on January 1, 2022. The No Surprises Act will protect patients from receiving surprise medical bills. December 20, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA.
Residents honor fallen Brackenridge police chief at procession
Tarentum-area residents stood in the pouring rain Tuesday to pay tribute to a local police chief who had been killed the day before. Dozens of locals, from children to adults, lined the road near First United Presbyterian Church awaiting the procession of first responders honoring Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Some didn’t know the man. Others knew him for decades.
Police investigating shooting at Youngstown bar
They were able to drive themselves to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown.
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Residents of condemned Roosevelt Building struggle to find housing after fire
Three weeks after a fire struck the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some residents of the now condemned building are still looking for replacement housing to varying degrees of success. Louis Tolomeo, 80, has lived in the Roosevelt Building on the corner of Penn Avenue and Sixth Street for seven...
Westmoreland County proposes plan to help people experiencing homelessness
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County leaders are proposing a new plan to help people experiencing homelessness. The multi-part proposal is to help those at risk of homelessness, and those trying to escape domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. It is also a way to help families who've fallen into a situation where they don't have a roof over their heads.County officials say this will all be paid for by a federal program called the HOME-American Rescue Plan, established in April 2021. According to County Commissioners Chair Sean Kertes, it's not just about combating homelessness. It's about giving people tools to lift themselves up."Mental health services, transportation costs, case management service, substance abuse," he said. "Help individuals directly. Help get individuals to get off the street and get them set up to be successful in life in the future."if all goes as planned, the facilities and programs will be available by 2024.
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
Youngstown man arrested in Pa. on drug charges
A Youngstown man is facing drug charges in Lawrence County after police say he was found with approximately four pounds of marijuana.
