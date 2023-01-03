LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County leaders are proposing a new plan to help people experiencing homelessness. The multi-part proposal is to help those at risk of homelessness, and those trying to escape domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. It is also a way to help families who've fallen into a situation where they don't have a roof over their heads.County officials say this will all be paid for by a federal program called the HOME-American Rescue Plan, established in April 2021. According to County Commissioners Chair Sean Kertes, it's not just about combating homelessness. It's about giving people tools to lift themselves up."Mental health services, transportation costs, case management service, substance abuse," he said. "Help individuals directly. Help get individuals to get off the street and get them set up to be successful in life in the future."if all goes as planned, the facilities and programs will be available by 2024.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO