Community Input Meeting For New Police Chief
SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council will conduct a Community Input Meeting to gather feedback on what the public would like to see in the next police chief. The meeting will take place Tuesday, January 10th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at the Smithfield Town Hall. Town...
Leah Harrison Named Town Engineer
GARNER – Leah Harrison has been named the Town of Garner’s new town engineer effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. Harrison, who has over 10 years of professional civil engineering experience, joined the Town as assistant town engineer in 2019 and has served as the interim town engineer since October.
Town Of Benson Planning Board Appointment
BENSON – At the request of the Town of Benson, Johnston County Commissioners have approved the appointment of Reid Johnson to the Benson Planning Board. Mr. Johnson will represent the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) area of the Town. Johnson, of NC Highway 50, will serve a term expiring December 31,...
Sampson County residents receive good news to close out the year
One gray cloud hanging over many Sampson County residents’ holidays was the prospect that in the coming year, soil contaminated with creosote and a toxic brew of other chemicals would be dumped there in the coming year. But at the last meeting of 2022, Sherri White-Wiliams, president of the...
Winnie Sullivan Rutter
Winnie Sullivan Rutter, age 95, passed away quietly on January 3, 2023 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. Miss. Winnie, as she was affectionately known around Smithfield Manor, was born on November 7, 1927 to Jack and Martha Evans Pilkington in Johnston County. She was the youngest of seven children, six girls and one boy all of which have preceded her in death.
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
DSDC Contract With Town Of Smithfield Expires
SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Mike Scott announced during the January 3, 2023 council meeting, the Town of Smithfield’s contract with the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) has expired. Mr. Scott said town staff is working to receive public input through January 11, 2023 to gather opinions from the public and business owners.
Elton Edwin “Ed” Wiggs, Jr.
Mr. Elton Edwin (Ed) Wiggs, Jr. (81) of Princeton, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Smithfield, North Carolina after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Princeton, NC on September 5, 1941 to the late Elton Edwin (Toby) and Frances Wiggs he graduated from Princeton High School where he was a basketball player and volunteer firefighter.
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
Kevin Lee Hare
Kevin Lee Hare “Wild Hare”, 59, of Princeton passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Washington, DC on June 26, 1963 to the late John Junior Hare and Imogene Collins Barbour. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 6,...
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Wayne County Highway Needs Temporary Closure
GOLDSBORO – A section of a major Goldsboro route will temporarily close this weekend for drainage improvements. Contract crews plan to close North Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13) near the U.S. 70 Bypass from 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to upsize a drainage pipe underneath the pavement.
Fayetteville shocks with metro growth
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
