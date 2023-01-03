ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

jocoreport.com

Community Input Meeting For New Police Chief

SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council will conduct a Community Input Meeting to gather feedback on what the public would like to see in the next police chief. The meeting will take place Tuesday, January 10th from 6:00pm – 7:30pm at the Smithfield Town Hall. Town...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Leah Harrison Named Town Engineer

GARNER – Leah Harrison has been named the Town of Garner’s new town engineer effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. Harrison, who has over 10 years of professional civil engineering experience, joined the Town as assistant town engineer in 2019 and has served as the interim town engineer since October.
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Of Benson Planning Board Appointment

BENSON – At the request of the Town of Benson, Johnston County Commissioners have approved the appointment of Reid Johnson to the Benson Planning Board. Mr. Johnson will represent the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) area of the Town. Johnson, of NC Highway 50, will serve a term expiring December 31,...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Winnie Sullivan Rutter

Winnie Sullivan Rutter, age 95, passed away quietly on January 3, 2023 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. Miss. Winnie, as she was affectionately known around Smithfield Manor, was born on November 7, 1927 to Jack and Martha Evans Pilkington in Johnston County. She was the youngest of seven children, six girls and one boy all of which have preceded her in death.
SELMA, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

DSDC Contract With Town Of Smithfield Expires

SMITHFIELD – Town Manager Mike Scott announced during the January 3, 2023 council meeting, the Town of Smithfield’s contract with the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) has expired. Mr. Scott said town staff is working to receive public input through January 11, 2023 to gather opinions from the public and business owners.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Elton Edwin “Ed” Wiggs, Jr.

Mr. Elton Edwin (Ed) Wiggs, Jr. (81) of Princeton, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Smithfield, North Carolina after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Princeton, NC on September 5, 1941 to the late Elton Edwin (Toby) and Frances Wiggs he graduated from Princeton High School where he was a basketball player and volunteer firefighter.
PRINCETON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System

CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
NEW BERN, NC
jocoreport.com

Kevin Lee Hare

Kevin Lee Hare “Wild Hare”, 59, of Princeton passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Washington, DC on June 26, 1963 to the late John Junior Hare and Imogene Collins Barbour. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 6,...
PRINCETON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Traffic stops lead to multiple arrests

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Wayne County Highway Needs Temporary Closure

GOLDSBORO – A section of a major Goldsboro route will temporarily close this weekend for drainage improvements. Contract crews plan to close North Berkeley Boulevard (U.S. 13) near the U.S. 70 Bypass from 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 until 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to upsize a drainage pipe underneath the pavement.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville shocks with metro growth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
WAKE FOREST, NC

