4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
18-wheeler loses control on highway, leaving passenger deceased, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler lost control and became engulfed in flames, leaving a passenger dead. The accident happened around 12:31 p.m., Thursday, on Southbound I-35, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, officers arrived at the scene within minutes, as well as witnesses of the...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for 15-year-old San Antonio teenager last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
news4sanantonio.com
Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving
SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
news4sanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot during fight while playing basketball at North Side park
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was wounded after a shooting a basketball game at a North Side park. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Oakhaven Park off Copper Hill Drive and Parkstone Boulevard. Police said that several people were playing basketball at the park when two groups...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio bar being investigated over possibly overserving Councilman Perry before crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) announced on Thursday that it's opened an investigation into the bar that served District 10 councilman Clayton Perry before a head-on crash. The TABC confirmed the agency is investigating the Evil Olive off Thousand Oaks on the North Side. They said...
news4sanantonio.com
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot several times after allegedly pointing gun at officer at Northwest Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot several times after threatening an officer with a gun at Northwest Side hotel, according to police. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said...
news4sanantonio.com
Two suspects charged with murder in shooting death of San Antonio man in Atascosa County
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death or a San Antonio man on Tuesday. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday off Tessman Road. Investigators found either puncture or gunshots wounds immediately ordered an autopsy.
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
news4sanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspects came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
news4sanantonio.com
Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman jailed on multiple charges, including mail theft, after chase with deputies
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in jail because law enforcement found stolen mail after a car chase. The incident happened on Tuesday when Bexar County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a car off Medina Base and Palm Valley Drive. The driver, Jessica Grim, 32, took off and led...
news4sanantonio.com
Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve
SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office shares touching photos of deputy's child
SAN ANTONIO – SWAT Deputy Vaca of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is a proud father to his 3-month-old child. “Seems like Elias has picked a thing or two up from his father about fighting crime as seen on his shirt.” (Posted from the BSCO Facebook Page)
news4sanantonio.com
Blayne Tucker, popular co-owner of San Antonio's The Mix, passed away Dec. 30
SAN ANTONIO - A local bar owner who was a leader in getting federal funds to help struggling live music venues during the COVID-19 pandemic recently passed away. Blayne Tucker, co-owner of The Mix, a live music venue and drinking spot in Downtown San Antonio, passed away on Dec. 30. He was 42.
news4sanantonio.com
Schertz Police alert public about phony kidnapping ransom calls
SCHERTZ, Texas - Schertz Police are warning people about an uptick in kidnapping ransom scams. According to the FBI, virtual kidnappers scour the Internet for targets by searching for social media posts by international travelers. Scammers then contact the target’s loved ones claiming to have taken the target hostage. Family members are coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release.
news4sanantonio.com
Hospital wait times continue to increase due to 'seasonal illnesses'
SAN ANTONIO - Local hospitals say emergency room wait times are higher than normal right now and it is being caused by several factors. We spoke about this with the Chair of Emergency Services for University Health and UT Health San Antonio. He says it is not just a local problem, with ERs across the country dealing with long wait times.
