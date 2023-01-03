ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Passengers involved in collision refused to say who was driving

SAN ANTONIO – What police know is that there were three people in an SUV when it slammed into another vehicle. What they don’t know is who was driving. The accident happened at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of San Pedro and West Elmira – just north of downtown. Police tell us an SUV with three passengers "blew" through a red light coming from Elmira heading west and hit another vehicle on San Pedro before rolling over.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teenager shot during fight while playing basketball at North Side park

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was wounded after a shooting a basketball game at a North Side park. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Oakhaven Park off Copper Hill Drive and Parkstone Boulevard. Police said that several people were playing basketball at the park when two groups...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
PLEASANTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Boy burns 85% of body during cooking oil accident on Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO - An 8th grade student was hospitalized in the Pediatric ICU at University Health System after he was accidentally burned by hot cooking oil in his family kitchen on Christmas Eve. Marcus Rutledge suffered a Christmas Eve tragedy when grease oil spilled on him burning just about 85%...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Schertz Police alert public about phony kidnapping ransom calls

SCHERTZ, Texas - Schertz Police are warning people about an uptick in kidnapping ransom scams. According to the FBI, virtual kidnappers scour the Internet for targets by searching for social media posts by international travelers. Scammers then contact the target’s loved ones claiming to have taken the target hostage. Family members are coerced into paying a ransom quickly to ensure the target’s release.
SCHERTZ, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Hospital wait times continue to increase due to 'seasonal illnesses'

SAN ANTONIO - Local hospitals say emergency room wait times are higher than normal right now and it is being caused by several factors. We spoke about this with the Chair of Emergency Services for University Health and UT Health San Antonio. He says it is not just a local problem, with ERs across the country dealing with long wait times.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

