It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.18, or 1.72%, to $10.67. The Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has recorded 26,367 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that TDS and UScellular to Present at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference.

2 DAYS AGO