Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti
Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
columbusmonthly.com
Harvest Reopens in Clintonville; Ill Mannered Adding Second Taproom
Powell-based Ill Mannered Brewing Co. is expanding to Marysville later this year. The brewery announced this week that it plans to open a 2,000-square-foot taproom and barrel house at 117 S. Main St., a historic building that once housed a general store. “We love being a small neighborhood brewery in Powell and have had amazing support for the past seven years here,” says Ill Mannered co-owner Tom Ayers in a press release. “As we grew and looked to expand, we felt the best fit was to open a second location in another community to continue our neighborhood brewery mantra. Our beer has always been well received at local bars and restaurants in the Marysville area, so it seemed like a natural fit.” The space will feature a large glass garage door that opens to an outdoor courtyard with additional seating and fire pits. Production will continue to take place at Ill Mannered’s brewery at 38 Grace Drive in Powell, which opened in 2018.
columbusmonthly.com
Sexton’s Pizza Invites Customers to Choose Their Own Crust Adventure
Marshmallows around the campfire can be controversial. One person’s nicely charred is another person’s plain-old burnt. The same goes for char on pizzas. Hand-tossed pies that are thrown in an uber-hot oven until they achieve charcoal-black, blistered spots (called “leoparding”)—this style of ’za is having a moment of heated debate among pizza geeks and critics in New York.
this song is sick
Lost Lands Reveals Dates for 2023 Festival
One of the biggest dubstep events in the country, Lost Lands, has revealed the dates for its 2023 festival. Led by Excision this fall, Lost Lands will return to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio, on September 22–24. Tickets to Lost Lands are set to go on sale on January...
columbusmonthly.com
New & Noteworthy in the Columbus Weddings Scene
In June, the bridal, beauty and lifestyle suite Love & Luxe Co. set up shop in the Millennial Office Park in Dublin. The suite, which includes two gathering areas, four hair/makeup artist rooms, a coffee and hot tea station, and a kitchenette complete with a pre-stocked fridge, is co-owned by Shannon Goode of Goode Beauty and Madolyn Worrall of MM Creative Studio. The space can be booked for $150 per hour (with a three-hour minimum), regardless of whether the client is booking Goode Beauty, MM Creative or another hair/makeup artist. 6047 Frantz Road, Ste. 106, Dublin; 614-578-6941;loveandluxedublin.com.
Fox 19
Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family’s dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews’ parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
columbusmonthly.com
How the Joy and Melancholy of an Ohio Childhood Shaped Vincente Minnelli’s Movies
As dusk approaches on Halloween, trick-or-treaters begin to mass on leaf-strewn sidewalks in Delaware, Ohio. Above them, an overcast sky looms, and all around them can be heard distant bird calls that seem to beckon any ghosts, goblins or witches who might be in the area. Dressed variously as cats,...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
columbusmonthly.com
Powell Children’s Author and Illustrator Jason Tharp on the Politicization of Rainbows
As “gotcha” questions go, the one that author-illustrator Jason Tharp fielded during an assembly last April at Buckeye Valley West Elementary was a little surprising. “Do you like rainbows?” a boy asked. “Sure. Doesn’t everybody?” Tharp replied. “Well, I don’t,” the boy said.
morrowcountysentinel.com
From Legacy to Ohio Pizza & Prime
MARENGO-Owner of Ohio Pizza & Prime Luke Edwards talked about how his biggest challenge was being viewed as an outsider, but his strength was his love for the community. “When it comes to support in the community, that’s what I’m all about “, said Edwards. Last summer,...
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: We Killed Eastland Mall, and It’s OK
About a week ago, I saw a funny headline about the closing of Eastland Mall, courtesy of The Columbus Dispatch. The joke goes like this: Headline, “Water damage at Columbus' Eastland Mall leads to permanent closure.” The punchline, of course, is that Eastland Mall was dead before it blew a water pipe.
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
NBC4 Columbus
Al Roker to return to ‘Today’ show after health ordeal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Today” show fans received good news Tuesday morning when it was announced that beloved weatherman, Al Roker, would be returning after a months-long health ordeal. Roker’s first day back will be Friday, Jan. 6. His medical issues began in November when it was...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in Columbus
Of the hundreds of places to dine in Central Ohio, only a handful of places make our annual Top 25 list. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite spots, and we’ve tallied the results. Below, you’ll find the full list, ranging from fine dining to more casual options,...
