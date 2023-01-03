Powell-based Ill Mannered Brewing Co. is expanding to Marysville later this year. The brewery announced this week that it plans to open a 2,000-square-foot taproom and barrel house at 117 S. Main St., a historic building that once housed a general store. “We love being a small neighborhood brewery in Powell and have had amazing support for the past seven years here,” says Ill Mannered co-owner Tom Ayers in a press release. “As we grew and looked to expand, we felt the best fit was to open a second location in another community to continue our neighborhood brewery mantra. Our beer has always been well received at local bars and restaurants in the Marysville area, so it seemed like a natural fit.” The space will feature a large glass garage door that opens to an outdoor courtyard with additional seating and fire pits. Production will continue to take place at Ill Mannered’s brewery at 38 Grace Drive in Powell, which opened in 2018.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO